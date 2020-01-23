After starting the season 2-4, the Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team started to gel, putting together an eight game win streak to end 2019 and start 2020.
“We’ve learned how Maggie will cut, or other girls will cut - we’re moving together more as a team,” said Libby Heilman. “We know where the passes will go, we know what side everyone prefers and stuff like that. We’re just learning about each other.”
During that eight game win streak that spanned about a month, the Royals won all but one game by double digits to move to the top of the Wright County Conference West standings.
“We’re all getting so comfortable with our play, we know where we are going to be, we know this girl passes hard, we know we have to come to the ball - we are getting used to each other which led to this winning streak,” said Maggie Czinano. “We’ve had a couple of hard practices in a row, we’ve had a lot of good practices which is paying off.”
Also, a sizable portion of the roster is coming off of some of the school’s best soccer seasons, with just over half of the varsity roster playing on the soccer field.
“A lot of these girls in the locker room do play soccer, we know what its like to win, we know what it’s like to be pushed,” Czinano said. “Then coming into this basketball season, it kind of gives us that urge to want to carry that in. We want to win for these coaches, we want to win for Rosholt. It’s kind of a big family that carries off of the soccer field and onto the basketball court.”
The Royals are now finding a rhythm dribbling the ball with their hands, not their feet, reaching 10 wins after the below .500 start.
“We’re starting to become more of a team a starting to find out what each others’ habits are,” said Mercedes Burmeister.
While the eight game win streak included mostly comfortable wins, the Royals showed that they can win games in which they face struggles as well. When hosting Glencoe-Silver Lake Jan. 14, the Royals trailed 27-23 at the break before battling back to win 56-48.
“We started off a little slow, but in the second half we picked it up and we were more mentally strong,” said Burmeister.
Czinano and Carly Killian hit a pair of big three-pointers to force Glencoe-Silver Lake timeouts in the second half, though the Panthers still hung close in the defensive battle. But down the stretch it was a 13-3 run by Watertown-Mayer that decided the game, boosted by a series of Heilman scores inside and clutch free throw shooting by the Royals.
“We made a lot of mistakes but we followed through and came out with a win, so I think if we eliminate those mistakes, we’ll see better results,” said Heilman, who finished with 16 points.
Czinano led all scorers in the win and recently reached a career milestone, surpassing 1,000 points in her basketball career.
“It was super exciting, I saw my sister do it when I was little, so just to have that goal and have these girls be supportive of me and have these coaches, they made the moment so much better than I thought it could be,” Czinano.
Also making the moment for the junior, was the fact that it was a surprise.
“I knew I was somewhat in the range, but I knew I would get in my head if I knew exactly,” she said. “[The moment] was so fun - instantly the girls were cheering on the bench, the girls came running out, it was amazing,” she said.
Seeing her sister play and reach 1,000 points had Czinano push for the same goal. Also playing on the same team with her sister, who just helped No. 22 ranked Iowa beat Wisconsin by scoring 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter in a comeback win, was some of the most fun Czinano had on the court.
“Playing with my sister was definitely a highlight,” Czinano said. “Something you don’t really get to do often is play with a sibling. That freshman year, she helped me grow.”
