The Watertown-Mayer track and field team competed at a pair of meets to start the season, traveling to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted April 11 and Annandale April 21, posting numerous top-two finishes.
Madelynn Onell won the discus at both events with throws of 91 feet and 101 feet, 8 inches, with Mallory Czinano taking second in the shot put (30-9).
The Royals won the girls 4x100 meter relay as the team of Maggie McCabe, Ava Taylor, Kira Frisbie and Ava Heun posted a time of 58.30 seconds.
Anja Gilbert won the triple jump by clearing 33-9 to edge out McCabe (32-4.5) and took second in the same event (34-1) in the other meet. McCabe also picked up a second place finish in the 100 meters (13.89). Ava Heun placed second in the 800 (2:46.17) and Sophia Oscarson cleared 4-8 to take second in the high jump.
Mens Results
100 Meters
5 Dylan Smith 11.84
15 Cole Lange 13.03
17 Roland Platzer 13.27
18 Luke Jewison 13.55
200 Meters
14 Roland Platzer 26.78
16 Aiden Pope 27.07
17 Nathaniel Grimsley 27.27
22 Zach Hilgers 28.77
400 Meters
9 Aiden Pope 1:00.87
10 Roland Platzer 1:01.00
12 Owen Janikula 1:01.29
15 Tyler DeBoer 1:06.09
800 Meters
9 Yomo Isler 2:29.65
11 Caleb Barnhart 2:30.04
14 Luke Jewison 2:31.19
1600 Meters
9 Caleb Barnhart 5:30.09
12 Yomo Isler 5:34.49
110m Hurdles - 39”
3 Dylan Smith 17.87
8 Wyatt Gabrelcik 22.45
4x100 Relay
4 Tyler DeBoer, Jacob Johnson, Tanner Burmeister, Cole Lange 52.22
4x200 Relay
4 Owen Janikula, Nathaniel Grimsley, Aiden Pope, Joren Olson 1:49.56
Shot Put - 12lb
4 Jason Fenske 38-02.00
6 Joe Meier 35-10.50
13 Jackson Drahos 33-05.00
17 Tanner Burmeister 32-10.50
20 Nicholas Lokken 31-07.00
Discus - 1.6kg
6 Jason Fenske 104-10
12 Joe Meier 91-02
20 Cole Lange 80-09
23 Jackson Drahos 71-00
24 Nicholas Lokken 68-02
High Jump
9 Joren Olson 5-02.00
12 Jacob Johnson 5-00.00
13 Wyatt Gabrelcik 4-10.00
Long Jump
14 Aiden Pope 16-03.50
19 Owen Janikula 15-04.00
22 Jacob Johnson 14-04.00
23 Joren Olson 14-03.00
Triple Jump
17 Zach Hilgers 30-08.50
Womens Results
100 Meters
2 Maggie McCabe 13.89
8 Ava Danielson 14.14
9 Kira Frisbie 14.33
17 Annebelle Hubert 15.13
200 Meters
4 Maggie McCabe 28.95
7 Ava Danielson 29.62
12 Kira Frisbie 30.02
21 Ava Taylor 32.06
400 Meters
10 Ellie Phalen 1:11.21
16 Annebelle Hubert 1:15.50
18 Kendyl Olson 1:18.26
800 Meters
2 Ava Heun 2:46.17
10 Kendyl Olson 3:04.21
15 Hope Berscheit 3:33.65
100m Hurdles - 33”
3 Anja Gilbert 18.15
10 Ellie Phalen 20.13
17 Sylvia Becker 24.55
4x100 Relay
3 Maggie McCabe, Ava Taylor, Kira Frisbie, Mallory Czinano 54.87
4x200 Relay
4 Hope Berscheit, Ava Heun, Ava Taylor, Ellie Phalen 2:11.32
Shot Put - 4kg
2 Mallory Czinano 30-09.00
18 Emily Hanson 20-03.50
Discus - 1kg
1 Madelynn Onell 91-00
4 Mallory Czinano 71-04
11 Emily Hanson 61-09
High Jump
4 Sophia Oscarson 4-10.00
12 Alice Gersema 4-04.00
13 Ellie Phalen 4-04.00
14 Hailey Rasmussen 4-04.00
Long Jump
8 Ava Danielson 14-02.75
12 Kira Frisbie 13-08.25
19 Hailey Rasmussen 11-10.25
23 Sylvia Becker 10-06.00
Triple Jump
1 Anja Gilbert 33-09.00
2 Maggie McCabe 32-04.50
8 Ava Danielson 30-06.00
10 Ava Heun 29-09.00
