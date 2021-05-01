The Watertown-Mayer track and field team traveled to New London-Spicer April 20 and the girls closed the gap on one of the conference favorites in Annandale, finishing just a few points behind the Cardinals.
Maggie Czinano gave the girls a boost with a pair of first-place finishes, winning the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.89 seconds and the discus with a throw of 80 feet, 9 inches, edging out Mallory Czinano, who placed third (69-11) and second in the shot put (29-11).
Alaina Thonn crossed the finish line fractions of a second before teammate Ashley Olson in the 400 meter dash, with the Royal duo taking first and second with times of 1:08.14 and 1:08.85.
Anja Gilbert had a busy afternoon by taking third in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles with times of 18.42 and 54.32. Gilbert was also second in the triple jump (33-5.5), with Maggie McCabe in third (28-7.75) and Isabella Knoell in fourth (27-6), and Gilbert was third in the long jump (14-9.5), just behind Olson (15.2.25).
For the boys, TayVaire Davis won the long jump by clearing 18-11 and took second in the 100 (12.69). John Mueller took second in the shot put (39-10) and Tucker Ritter was second in the 800 (2:16.45).
Girls results
100 meter dash
14.60 Ava Danielson 4th
14.84 Maggie Mccabe 6th
15.41 Kira Frisbie 8th
16.29 Jenna Bauer 17th
17.47 Jadyn Aldrich 23rd
18.27 Hope Berscheit 27th
200 meter dash
28.89 Maggie Czinano 1st
30.98 Alaina Thonn 7th
31.55 Paige Thibault 10th
32.85 Ava Huen 18th
400 meter dash
1:08.14 Alaina Thonn 1st
1:08.85 Ashley Olson 2nd
1:19.15 Ava Rousseau 10th
1:23.62 Kendyl Olson 12th
800 meter run
2:52.08 Ashley Olson 4th
3:11.69 Isabella Knoell 11th
3:20.81 Jadyn Aldrich 12th
1600 meter run
6:44.32 Maddy Hartshorn 7th
7:10.66 Ava Rousseau 12th
100 meter hurdles
18.42 Anja Gilbert 3rd
24.94 Ava Rousseau 10th
28.86 Charlotte Becker 11th
300 meter hurdles
54.32 Anja Gilbert 3rd
4x100 meter relay
1:00.83 Kira Frisbie, Ava Heun, Hope Berscheit, Ava Danielson 4th
Long jump
15-2.25 Ashley Olson 2nd
14-9.5 Anja Gilbert 3rd
14-1.25 Ava Danielson 5th
14-1 Paige Thibault 6th
13-7 Maggie Mccabe 7th
13-5.5 Maggie Czinano 8th
12-0 Ava Huen 12th
10-11.5 Isabella Knoell 14th
10-5 Charlotte Becker 15th
10-3 Kendyl Olson 17th
9-9 Hope Berscheit 18th
9-2.75 Jadyn Aldrich 19th
8-9.5 Ava Rousseau 20th
Triple jump
33-5.5 Anja Gilbert 2nd
28-7.75 Maggie Mccabe 3rd
27-6 Isabella Knoell 4th
26-3.25 Ava Huen 6th
22-11.75 Kendyl Olson 10th
22-10.5 Jadyn Aldrich 11th
Discus
80-9 Maggie Czinano 1st
69-11 Mallory Czinano 3rd
61-11 Julia Quast 9th
40-4 Hailey Schrader 18th
Shot put
29-11 Mallory Czinano 2nd
23-11 Jenna Bauer 6th
23-9 Paige Thibault 8th
18-7 Hailey Schrader 18th
Boys results
100 meter dash
12.69 Tayvaire Davis 2nd
13.07 Cole Lange 6th
14.39 Jack Jewison 24th
15.26 Trent Steuernagel 26th
400 meter dash
1:07.25 Jaden Palmer 16th
800 meter run
2:16.45 Tucker Ritter 2nd
2:37.21 Caleb Barnhart 6th
2:40.97 Jaden Palmer 7th
1600 meter run
5:47.70 Caleb Barnhart 7th
4x100 relay
50.45 Jack Jewison, Cole Lange, Tucker Ritter, TayVaire Davis 4th
Long jump
18-11 Tayvaire Davis 1st
15-11 Tucker Ritter 5th
15-1.5 Cole Lange 7th
13-11 Caleb Barnhart 10th
13-4 Jack Jewison 11th
Triple jump
33-11 Cole Lange 4th
Discus
85-6 John Mueller 7th
78-6 Andrew Quast 14th
76-7 Trent Steuernagel 17th
66-11 Jason Fenske 19th
Shot put
39-10 John Mueller 2nd
30-11 Jason Fenske 15th
30-2 Andrew Quast 18th
27-1 Trent Steuernagel 23rd
