The Watertown-Mayer track and field team traveled to Rockford April 26 for the WCC Quad meet, with Anja Gilbert and Madelynn Onell leading the way. Gilbert placed second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.21 seconds, while Onell finished second in the discus with a throw of 97 feet, 6 inches.
Mens Results
100 Meters
3 Dylan Smith 11.85
29 Nathaniel Grimsley 13.11
30 Cole Lange 13.13
36 Aiden Pope 3.73
200 Meters
26 Luke Jewison 27.74
28 Zach Hilgers 28.05
32 Nathan Behrens 28.25
35 Lincoln Schinze 29.60
39 Joren Olson 29.73
400 Meters
3 Dylan Smith 57.20
13 Roland Platzer 1:01.73
15 Nathan Behrens 1:04.17
16 Jacob Johnson 1:13.28
800 Meters
12 Yomo Isler 2:31.36
13 Caleb Barnhart 2:31.42
19 Nathaniel Grimsley 2:41.53
1600 Meters
13 Caleb Barnhart 5:27.78
14 Yomo Isler 5:32.80
110m Hurdles - 39”
5 Dylan Smith 17.93
9 Wyatt Gabrelcik 22.04
300m Hurdles - 36”
15 Lonne Gilbert 56.24
17 Wyatt Gabrelcik 1:00.21
4x100 Relay
6 Cole Lange, Joe Meier, Tanner Burmeister, Jackson Drahos 51.83
8 Luke Jewison, Nathaniel Grimsley, Owen Janikula, Aiden Pope 52.68
4x200 Relay
6 Luke Jewison, Zach Hilgers, Lincoln Schinze, Roland Platzer 1:56.26
7 Nathan Behrens, Joren Olson, Wyatt Gabrelcik, Jacob Johnson 1:59.20
Shot Put - 12lb
11 Jason Fenske 37-10.00
18 Joe Meier 34-05.00
22 Tanner Burmeister 33-07.00
27 Jackson Drahos 32-02.00
29 Cole Lange 31-08.00
33 Nicholas Lokken 30-10.00
Discus - 1.6kg
16 Joe Meier 94-08
21 Jason Fenske 92-02
22 Cole Lange 90-02
30 Nicholas Lokken 81-06
High Jump
15 Wyatt Gabrelcik 5-00.00
16 Joren Olson 4-10.00
18 Jacob Johnson 4-10.00
Long Jump
13 Dylan Smith 16-09.00
16 Aiden Pope 6-01.50
25 Owen Janikula 14-10.50
26 Joren Olson 14-04.00
29 Nathan Behrens 13-10.00
34 Lonne Gilbert 12-08.75
36 Lincoln Schinze 11-07.50
Triple Jump
9 Lonne Gilbert 33-00.50
14 Zach Hilgers 24-06.00
Womens Results
100 Meters
5 Maggie McCabe 13.90
15 Ava Danielson 14.37
17 Kira Frisbie 14.54
25 Ava Taylor 15.13
27 Hailey Rasmussen 15.34
33 Kendyl Olson 16.48
200 Meters
7 Maggie McCabe 29.06
11 Ava Danielson 30.26
12 Kira Frisbie 30.30
18 Ava Taylor 31.58
24 Alice Gersema 33.28
400 Meters
7 Bryn Domjahn 1:15.10
8 Hailey Rasmussen 1:17.61
9 Jadyn Aldrich 1:20.88
14 Alice Gersema 1:27.00
15 Hope Berscheit 1:30.67
800 Meters
11 Bryn Domjahn 2:57.85
13 Kendyl Olson 3:05.32
14 Annebelle Hubert 3:08.35
1600 Meters
15 Ava Rousseau 6:39.50
100m Hurdles - 33”
2 Anja Gilbert 17.21
14 Charlotte Becker 22.24
16 Sylvia Becker 24.55
300m Hurdles - 30”
3 Anja Gilbert 52.54
4 Maris Heun 53.72
4x100 Relay
6 Annebelle Hubert, Ava Taylor, Emily Hanson, Charlotte Becker 1:01.48
4x200 Relay
5 Alice Gersema, Hope Berscheit, Emily Hanson, Bryn Domjahn 2:16.79
6 Kendyl Olson, Sophia Oscarson, Sylvia Becker, Charlotte Becker 2:20.07
Shot Put - 4kg
4 Madelynn Onell 31-01.00
17 Emily Hanson 21-03.00
Discus - 1kg
2 Madelynn Onell 97-06
High Jump
6 Maris Heun 4-06.00
7 Sophia Oscarson 4-04.00
11 Alice Gersema 4-02.00
11 Hailey Rasmussen 4-02.00
Long Jump
8 Ava Danielson 14-01.00
11 Maris Heun 13-09.50
12 Kira Frisbie 13-08.50
13 Maggie McCabe 13-06.00
16 Anja Gilbert 13-01.00
19 Annebelle Hubert 11-07.00
21 Sylvia Becker 10-09.00
Triple Jump
3 Anja Gilbert 33-04.50
5 Maris Heun 32-07.50
6 Maggie McCabe 31-08.00
14 Ava Danielson 27-08.00
18 Kendyl Olson 24-03.50
21 Jadyn Aldrich 23-03.00
