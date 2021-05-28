The Watertown-Mayer track and field team had a pair of meets last week, with TayVaire Davis winning five individual events. Davis kicked off the week with wins in the 100 meter dash (11.21 seconds), the long jump (18 feet) and the high jump (5-9) at Norwood Young America Tuesday. Then at Rockford, Davis won the 100 (11.72) and the long jump (19-11).
Anja Gilbert had a trio of wins, winning the 100 hurdles (17.93) and the triple jump (32-7.5) at NYA, then winning the 300 hurdles (53.87) at Rockford.
John Mueller led the boys throwers with two wins in the shot put (37-8 and 41-5.5).
NYA MEET Boys results
100 Meter Dash
1 Tayvaire Davis 11.21
3 Dylan Smith 11.71
7 Cole Lange 12.13
23 Joren Olsen 14.24
25 Muamer Nukic 14.34
28 Christian Somaja 14.99
1,600 meter run
4 Caleb Barnhart 5:36.09
4x100 meter relay
1 Watertown-Mayer 47.05
400 meter dash
5 Jaden Palmer 1:03.21
7 Muamer Nukic 1:14.08
300 hurdles
9 Trent Steuernagel 57.8
Long jump
1 Tayvaire Davis 18’0”
5 Dylan Smith 16’0”
10 Cole Lange 15’3”
Triple jump
7 Cole Lange 30’1”
High jump
1 Tayvaire Davis 5’9”
5 Joren Olsen 4’8”
Shot put
1 John Mueller 37’8”
2 Jason Fenske 34’5.5”
5 Andrew Quast 30’8.5”
8 Trent Steuernagel 27’3”
9 Joren Olsen 25’5”
Discus
2 Andrew Quast 103’11”
3 John Mueller 103’11”
5 Jason Fenske 91’7”
12 Trent Steuernagel 62’2”
Girls results
100 meter hurdles
1 Anja Gilbert 17.93
9 Charlotte Becker 23.81
11 Ava Rousseau 26.02
100 meter dash
3 Maggie McCabe 14.14
15 Jadyn Aldrich 16.26
16 Jenna Bauer 16.30
17 Hope Berscheit 16.52
4x200 meter relay
2 Watertown-Mayer 1:59.27
1,600 meter run
6 Ava Rousseau 6:46.58
4x100 meter relay
2 Watertown-Mayer 56.9
5 Watertown-Mayer #2 1:01.55
400 meter dash
3 Ashley Olson 1:07.75
300 meter hurdles
2 Anja Gilbert 52.56
4 Maris Heun 54.9
Long jump
5 Maggie McCabe 13’0.5”
7 Maris Heun 12’11”
8 Anja Gilbert 12’9”
9 Ashley Olson 12’8.5”
19 Kira Frisbie 11’8”
20 Ava Danielson 11’7”
21 Charlotte Becker 11’3”
23 Ella Knoell 10’11”
24 Jadyn Aldrich 10’8”
26 Kendyl Olson 09’6.5”
27 Hope Berscheit 09’3.5”
29 Ava Rousseau 09’1.5”
Triple jump
1 Anja Gilbert 32’7.5”
3 Maris Heun 30’5.5”
4 Maggie McCabe 30’0”
7 Charlotte Becker 28’5.5”
10 Ella Knoell 26’8”
11 Ava Danielson 26’4”
12 Ava Heun 26’0.5”
13 Jadyn Aldrich 23’8.5”
14 Kendyl Olson 22’8”
High jump
3 Sophia Oscarson 4’4”
5 Maris Heun 4’4”
8 Charlotte Becker 4’2”
10 Ashley Olson 4’2”
Shot put
5 Madelynn Onell 27’8.75”
7 Julie Quast 23’10.5”
8 Jenna Bauer 23’10.5”
17 Hailey Schrader 19’7.25”
Discus
2 Madelynn Onell 92’1”
4 Julie Quast 75’0”
10 Hailey Schrader 55’3”
Rockford Quad May 21
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
14.52 Kira Frisbie 6
14.71 Paige Thibault 7
15.87 Jenna Bauer 9
16.28 Jadyn Aldrich 10
16.79 Hope Berscheit 12
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
28.94 Maggie Czinano 3
29.43 Maggie Mccabe 5
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:08.10 Ashley Olson 7
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
2:40.71 Alaina Thonn 2
2:59.64 Jadyn Aldrich 9
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN
6:33.16 Ava Rousseau 3
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES
18.65 Anja Gilbert 3
23.67 Charlotte Becker 6
25.00 Ava Rousseau 7
GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES
53.87 Anja Gilbert 1
53.96 Maris Heun 2
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY
55.73 Watertown-Mayer 1
GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY
1:59.27 Relay Team 3
GIRLS HIGH JUMP
4-8 Maris Heun 5
4-6 Ashley Olson 6
4-6 Sophia Oscarson 6
4-3 Isabella Knoell 9
GIRLS LONG JUMP
14-5.25 Anja Gilbert 5
14-5 Maggie Mccabe 6
14-4 Maris Heun 7
14-3 Ashley Olson 8
13-4 Maggie Czinano 10
12-11.25 Ava Danielson 11
11-3.5 Isabella Knoell 13
11-3 Jadyn Aldrich 14
10-11.5 Charlotte Becker 17
10-4.5 Kendyl Olson 18
10-0 Hope Berscheit 19
8-7.25 Ava Rousseau 22
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP
33-6 Anja Gilbert 2
32-2 Maris Heun 5
30-8.5 Maggie Mccabe 6
27-9 Ava Danielson 9
27-7 Ava Heun 10
27-5.5 Isabella Knoell 11
26-7 Charlotte Becker 12
25-5 Jadyn Aldrich 13
22-8.5 Kendyl Olson 14
GIRLS DISCUS
101-7 Mady Onell 2
86-7 Maggie Czinano 6
73-6 Julia Quast 12
46-2 Hailey Schrader 18
GIRLS SHOT PUT
29-1.25 Mady Onell 3
24-11.5 Jenna Bauer 10
23-8 Julia Quast 12
23-1.5 Paige Thibault 13
21-5 Hailey Schrader 17
BOYS 100 METER DASH
11.72 Tayvaire Davis 1
12.03 Dylan Smith 5
12.78 Cole Lange 12
BOYS 200 METER DASH
23.85 Tayvaire Davis 3
BOYS 400 METER DASH
1:03.20 Jaden Palmer 2
1:07.96 Joren Olson 3
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:29.11 Cole Lange 5
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
5:39.96 Caleb Barnhart 5
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES
52.02 Jack Jewison 5
55.98 Trent Steuernagel 6
59.86 Jaden Palmer 7
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY
49.02 Watertown-Mayer 3
BOYS HIGH JUMP
5-10 Tayvaire Davis 3
4-6 Joren Olson 9
BOYS LONG JUMP
19-11 Tayvaire Davis 1
13-2.5 Jack Jewison 14
10-6.25 Christian Semeja 16
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
33-9 Cole Lange 9
BOYS DISCUS
112-0 Andrew Quast 3
110-7 John Mueller 4
101-11 Jason Fenske 6
83-4 Joren Olson 9
74-1 Trent Steuernagel 13
BOYS SHOT PUT
41-5.5 John Mueller 1
32-8.5 Jason Fenske 8
31-4 Andrew Quast 10
25-11.5 Trent Steuernagel 14
24-5 Joren Olson 15
