The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team lost a pair of games this past week, falling 47-44 to Litchfield and 65-58 to Annandale.
Against Litchfield Feb. 18, the Dragons nearly had the lead for the entire game, yet the Royals never let them pull away, giving them a chance to tie the game in the final moments. But ultimately the Dragons prevailed with the three-point win.
The Royals’ shooting woes were aided by a strong night at the free throw line. Even though Watertown-Mayer shot 32.4 percent from the field, they netted 18 of 24 free throw attempts (75 percent) to hang with Litchfield, who made only nine attempts.
The rebounding, turnovers and points in the paint numbers were all similar, it was just a better shooting night for the Dragons, who shot 20 percent better from the field (52.9 percent).
Samuel Ragner led the Royals in scoring with 15, Will McBee had 12, Cale Wabbe had nine, Patrick Anderson had six and Ethan Tang had two. McBee was one rebound away from a double-double with nine boards, while Tang hauled in five.
The Cardinals managed to get more separation from the Royals in the Feb. 21 matchup, leading by 11 at the break and extending that lead in the second half, but Watertown-Mayer was able to cut into the lead and get within striking distance late.
While the Royals shot the ball at a much better clip (48.8 percent), they could not stop an Annandale team that hauled in 17 offensive rebounds and scored 32 points in the paint.
Four Royals reached double figures – McBee (14), Ragner (13), Wabbe (12) and Anderson (10). John Mueller added seven points and Wyatt McCabe scored two. McBee was again the lead rebounder with nine, while Anderson led the team in assists with four and Ragner had four steals.
The Royals end the regular season at home this week when Dassel-Cokato comes to town Feb. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.