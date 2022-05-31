The Watertown-Mayer track and field team traveled to Rockford May 17 for the Wright County West Conference Championship, with numerous athletes finishing near the top.
Anja Gilbert took second place in the 100 meter hurdles by posting a time of 17.23 seconds and placed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles (51.97), while also teaming up with Ellie Phalen, Kira Frisbie and Sophia Oscarson to take fourth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:39.60. Oscarson placed third in the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 100 inches, Maggie McCabe took third in the triple jump (34-08.50) and Dylan Smith placed fourth in the 400 (53.00).
Mens Results
100 Meters
5 Dylan Smith 11.74
18 Joe Meier 12.70
22 Aiden Pope 13.54
200 Meters
6 Dylan Smith 24.04
17 Jack Jewison 26.11
20 Roland Platzer 26.45
400 Meters
4 Dylan Smith 53.00
15 Aiden Pope 58.37
800 Meters
18 Zach Hilgers 2:29.22
19 Luke Jewison 2:29.58
1600 Meters
12 Caleb Barnhart 5:25.14
110m Hurdles - 39”
17 Wyatt Gabrelcik 22.83
300m Hurdles - 36”
16 Lonne Gilbert 54.51
18 Wyatt Gabrelcik 1:02.11
4x100 Relay
8 Jack Jewison, Lincoln Schinze, Tyler DeBoer, Roland Platzer 52.31
4x200 Relay
8 Nathan Behrens, Luke Jewison, Nathaniel Grimsley, Joren Olson 1:49.46
4x400 Relay
8 Owen Janikula, Nathan Behrens, Nathaniel Grimsley, Lincoln Schinze 4:15.03
4x800 Relay
8 Caleb Barnhart, Lonne Gilbert, Luke Jewison, Zach Hilgers 10:09.69
Shot Put - 12lb
10 Joe Meier 41-02.00
17 Jason Fenske 37-04.25
24 Cole Lange 32-05.00
Discus - 1.6kg
15 Jason Fenske 108-03
19 Jackson Drahos 88-10
22 Cole Lange 80-08
High Jump
7 Joren Olson 5-04.00
Long Jump
15 Jack Jewison 17-01.00
16 Owen Janikula 17-00.50
19 Aiden Pope 16-05.00
Triple Jump
14 Lonne Gilbert 32-09.25
17 Zach Hilgers 29-06.00
Womens Results
100 Meters
8 Mallory Czinano 13.56
13 Maggie McCabe 13.92
18 Ava Danielson 14.04
200 Meters
5 Mallory Czinano 28.14
13 Ava Danielson 29.03
14 Maggie McCabe 29.16
400 Meters
5 Mallory Czinano 1:03.73
13 Kira Frisbie 1:07.92
20 Annabelle Hubert 1:14.96
800 Meters
13 Bryn Domjahn 2:48.44
14 Ava Heun 2:48.77
19 Kendyl Olson 3:10.03
1600 Meters
12 Ava Rousseau 6:28.51
100m Hurdles - 33”
2 Anja Gilbert 17.23
17 Ellie Phalen 20.23
21 Charlotte Becker 21.91
300m Hurdles - 30”
4 Anja Gilbert 51.97
16 Maris Heun 56.37
19 Ellie Phalen 58.14
4x100 Relay
8 Ava Taylor, Sylvia Becker, Annabelle Hubert, Hailey Rasmussen 59.41
4x200 Relay
8 Ava Taylor, Charlotte Becker, Sylvia Becker, Hope Berscheit 2:19.88
4x400 Relay
4 Ellie Phalen, Kira Frisbie, Sophia Oscarson, Anja Gilbert 4:39.60
4x800 Relay
7 Ava Rousseau, Ava Heun, Kendyl Olson, Bryn Domjahn 11:30.09
Shot Put - 4kg
7 Mallory Czinano 29-08.00
9 Madelynn Onell 28-08.00
24 Emily Hanson 19-01.00
Discus - 1kg
7 Madelynn Onell 89-05
22 Emily Hanson 56-02
High Jump
3 Sophia Oscarson 4-10.00
6 Maris Heun 4-08.00
Long Jump
7 Maggie McCabe 15-03.75
11 Ava Danielson 14-00.50
17 Maris Heun 13-06.25
Triple Jump
3 Maggie McCabe 34-08.50
5 Anja Gilbert 32-09.00
7 Maris Heun 32-01.00
