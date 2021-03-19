The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a pair of wins last week, defeating Annandale 78-53 March 8 before defeating Dassel-Cokato 69-33 in the March 12 season finale. The pair of wins gave the Royals season sweeps over both the Cardinals and the Chargers, allowing Watertown-Mayer to cement its third place finish in the Wright County Conference West standings.
The Royals’ offense was clicking on all cylinders in the win over Annandale, shooting 52 percent from the field and 44 percent from beyond the arc. The Watertown-Mayer players also excelled at the free throw line to net 14 of 18 attempts (78 percent).
Maggie Czinano led all scorers with 31 points, netting four three pointers while knocking down all seven of her two point attempts. Mercedes Burmeister grabbed four offensive rebounds and netted 22 points, while Lyndsey Penegor made all six free throw attempts and netted a pair of threes on the way to 14 points. Carly Killian scored seven points, while Bella Barden and Mallory Czinano each had two.
Maggie Czinano also led the rebounding effort with eight, while Penegor and Burmeister were close behind with seven each. Also grabbing rebounds in the win – Killian (3), Eleanor Rundell (2), Abby Otterness (2), Barden (1), Shelby Roerick (1), Amanda Derner (1), Allison Kind (1) and Mallory Czinano.
Burmeister had six steals in the win, while Maggie Czinano and Barden each had two. Mallory Czinano and Madelynn Onell each had one.
Against the Chargers, the Royals did not shoot as well (41 percent from the field and 10 percent from three), but nabbed 20 offensive boards and tallied 12 steals to put up nearly 20 more shots than their opponents while holding the Chargers to just 20 percent shooting and 11 total field goals.
Mallory Czinano led the offensive rebounding effort with five to scored a game-high 19 points. Maggie Czinano scored 16, Burmeister had eight, Barden tallied seven, Penegor poured in six, Killian and Rundell each had four, Damei Motzko scored three and Kind finished with two.
Maggie Czinano picked up a double-double with 14 rebounds and was followed by Mallory Czinano (9), Penegor (6), Barden (4), Burmeister (4), Kind (4), Rundell (3), Motzko (3), Killian (3), Onell (2), Otterness (2) and Julia Otto (1).
Maggie Czinano led the team in steals with three, Rundell and Penegor each had two, while Piper Thompson, Killian, Onell, Barden and Burmeister each had one. Killian tallied four blocks in the win.
The Royals earned the No. 4 seed for the Section 5AA tournament and hosted No. 13 Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted March 16. The winner takes on either No. 5 Holy Family Catholic or No. 12 Maple Lake March 19. The winner of that game moves on to the section semifinal against No. 1 Providence Academy, No. 8 Annandale or No. 9 Minneapolis Patrick Henry March 23. The section final is set for March 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.