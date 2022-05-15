The Watertown-Mayer softball team bounced back from a doubleheaders sweep by Glencoe-Silver Lake by nearly defeating the No. 6 ranked team in Class AA before erupting for 13 runs in a win over Southwest Christian to jump back above .500.
The Royals outhit the No. 6 ranked Rockets of Rockford 8-5, but fell just a few hits shy of a win with the tying run left on first base in the final inning. Gabby Dulas homered in the seventh to draw the Royals within one run, though the Rockets were able to get the final few outs to hold on to the 5-4 victory.
Jada Kosmatka, Payton Hecksel, Amanda Derner, Macy Hess, Alia Leuthner, Izzy Neaton and Ella Guetzkow also had hits, with Leuthner, Neaton and Guetzkow each earning an RBI. Hess crossed the plate twice, while Dulas and Leuthner also had a run scored.
Abby Otterness had just one run allowed in six innings, but picked up the loss despite limiting the Rockets to five hits.
With the tying run stranded on first 2 days prior, the Royals more than made up for that opportunity in their next outing, scoring seven runs in their last plate appearance to rally from a 7-6 deficit to defeat Southwest Christian 13-7.
Otterness and Derner both singled to put the tying run on second base in the sixth inning, with Hess knotting the score at 7-7 with an RBI single. Guetzkow singled to load the bases, then Hailey Sinnen walked to plate what proved to be the winning run. Hecksel kept the inning going with two RBIs on a single, then Dulas plated two more on a line drive to left. Otterness then hit a two-RBI triple to put the final score at 13-7.
The Royals tallied 18 hits on the day – Otterness (4), Kosmatka (3), Dulas (3), Derner (2), Hess (2), Guetzkow (2), Hecksel, Neaton – with 11 RBIs – Dulas (3), Hecksel (2), Otterness (2), Derner, Hess, Neaton, Sinnen. Otterness crossed the plate three times, while Kosmatka, Hecksel and Guetzkow each had two runs scored. Derner and Sinnen each had one run.
Otterness had nine strikeouts in five innings to earn the win with one earned run and just four hits allowed.
Watertown-Mayer vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake
The Royals started the first game of the doubleheader with the Panthers by scoring four runs, but it was G-SL’s four-run inning that proved to be the difference in an 8-7 win for Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Derner had three hits in the win to lead the Royals and Otterness had two, while Dulas, Hess and Neaton each had one. Otterness drove in two runs, while Derner and Neaton each had one RBI.
In game two, Derner plated Hecksel in the seventh inning, but it was not enough to rally from a 5-0 deficit as the Panthers won 5-1.
Kosmatka and Hecksel both had two hits, while Dulas and Otterness had one each.
