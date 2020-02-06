The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team rebounded from a 75-44 loss to Mound Westonka with a 61-52 win over Dassel-Cokato, moving to 12-5 on the season.
“Friday, was a nice bounce back win for us on the road,” said coach Kent Janikula. “I was glad to see we responded well to the loss we had on Tuesday and put together a better effort on Friday.”
The Royals jumped out to a 27-15 lead at the break over the Chargers thanks to a strong run to end the first half. While the Chargers managed more than double their effort in the second stanza with 37 points, the Royals kept them at bay thanks to 34 points of their own. Watertown-Mayer assisted on 14 of 19 made shots from the field and limited their turnovers to just nine, while also getting a boost at the free throw line. Watertown-Mayer shot 75 percent from the stripe (18/24) and had nine more made free throws than their opponent.
Will McBee led all scorers with 28 points and was one rebound away from a double-double. Sam Ragner had a strong overall game with seven points (4/4 at the free throw line), five assists, four deflections, three steals and three rebounds. Patrick Anderson had six assists and seven rebounds. Cale Wabbe was 4/5 from beyond the arc to net 17 points in the win.
“Cale has been fantastic for us this season,” said Janikula. “He is our most consistent outside shooter and that has allowed for his game to evolve in other ways. Since defenders like to take away his outside shot he has gotten better at attacking the rim and getting to the free throw line. In addition, he is one of our smartest defenders on the team. He has such a great feel for the game. He is a hard worker and it is awesome to see him come into his own and have such a great senior season.”
The victory was a big one for the Royals after they lost to the Whitehawks earlier in the week.
“Our Tuesday game was a big of a wake-up call for us,” said Janikula. “I think in the end, it made us realize that we still have to work to get better.”
The Royals held a lead for most of the first 9 minutes and only trailed by six at the break before Mound Westonka ran away with a 42-17 edge in the second half.
The Whitehawks shot much better than the Royals – 48.2 percent compared to 38.2 percent, knocking in 11 of 22 three point attempts. Watertown-Mayer also lost the transition battle 23-2, second chance points 14-2 and points off turnovers 11-4.
McBee led the scoring and rebounding effort with nine each, while Ethan Tang Wabbe knocked in a pair of three pointers each for eight and seven points respectively. Ragner led the team with six assists.
After taking on Blake Feb. 3, the Royals head to Rockford Feb. 7 and Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Feb. 10 before returning home to host Glencoe-Silver Lake Feb. 11.
