While the Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team did not win either game last week, they showed that they can compete with the top teams in the conference, losing by just three points to both the second and third place teams in the Wright County Conference West standings.
“While it is good to know we can compete with the best, we felt like we missed a couple of opportunities to knock off both teams,” coach Kent Janikula said. “If anything, it gives us confidence going into sections if we see either of those teams again.”
The Royals kicked off the week by hosting Rockford Feb. 23, a team that had previously beaten them by 14 points. While Watertown-Mayer lost again this time around, they held a team that averages about 70 points a game to just 36 points.
“Our defense has been fantastic all season for the most part,” said Janikula. “Against Rockford, our guys did a great job of contesting shots. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get many shots to fall for us on the offensive end.”
The Royals limited the Rockets to just 28 percent shooting from the field while forcing 17 turnovers. Watertown-Mayer was active in the passing lanes with 11 steals – Wyatt McCabe (3), Will Hensel (3), Sawyer Ritter (2), Albert Rundell (2) and John Mueller (1), while also earning seven deflections – Ritter (2), Hensel (2), McCabe (1), Mueller (1) and Dayvin Schroeder (1). This defensive effort kept the Rockets to just 15 points in the first half.
While the Royals continued to limit the Rockets’ attack in the second half, they struggled to score baskets early as Rockford built a 13 point lead midway through the second stanza. In a defensive game that saw limited scoring and low shooting percentages (24 percent from Watertown-Mayer), a double-digit deficit seemed insurmountable. Yet the Royals were determined to win, climbing back to get within two points.
Watertown-Mayer clawed their way back into the game thanks to their aggressive play, getting to the free throw line 19 times to net 14 points at the stripe, nearly half of their points in the game. Rundell was a perfect 7/7 at the line and TayVaire Davis netted both of his attempts, while Hensel added three points from the stripe and Mueller padded on two more. The Royals got to the line as they constantly attacked the basket, with eight of the nine field goals made coming at rim (8/18 or 44.4 percent), while Watertown-Mayer only netted one of 18 attempts elsewhere. Mueller and Rundell led the scoring effort with 11 points each, while Hensel had seven, and both Davis and Ritter had two.
And though the comeback bid ultimately fell short in the 36-33 loss, the Royals nearly erased a 13 point deficit against one of the better teams in the conference.
“In such a low scoring game like that there weren’t many possessions, to comeback was a challenge,” said Janikula. “Our guys competed to the final buzzer and had a couple chances to tie/take the lead late and that is all you can ask for in game where you don’t play your best.”
W-M 46
Litchfield 49
The Dragons entered the game boasting the conference’s second best record, yet almost fell prey to a season sweep by the Royals. Watertown-Mayer had previously defeated Litchfield 42-31 and tied the game late this time around, only for the Dragons to slip out of their home gym with a three-point win.
Watertown-Mayer shot much better this game to knock down 43 percent of their shots and 42 percent of three-point attempts and many of the team stats were similar to Litchfield. The one difference is that the Dragons earned seven more shot attempts, keeping their turnovers to a minimum with only six on the night.
Burns led the team with 12 points and knocked down a pair of triples, while Mueller nearly earned a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds, making all six of his free throw attempts. Rundell scored nine to go with five assists and four boards, while Hensel scored seven and McCabe added five.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.