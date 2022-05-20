The Watertown-Mayer softball team had a busy week, winning three games and losing two, starting the week off with a loss and a doubleheader split before winning their last two contests.
W-M 4 Westonka 11
Miscues doomed the Royals in the first game of the week, as Watertown-Mayer committed five errors, allowing the Whitehawks to score 11 runs on just seven hits. The Royals nearly kept pace in hits with five, but scored just four runs. Abby Otterness went 2/3 at the plate with four RBIs and a home run to lead the offense, as Gabby Dulas had a double and a walk, Payton Hecksel had a hit and a run scored and Ella Guetzkow had a hit.
W-M vs. Annandale
The Royals scored five runs in each game of the doubleheader against the Cardinals, with one being good enough for the win and the other resulting in a loss.
Watertown-Mayer put the pressure on the Cardinals in game one with a four-run second inning that gave them a 5-1 lead. Alia Leuthner, Hailey Sinnen and Jada Kosmatka loaded the bases, then Hecksel and Dulas each drove in two runs with two outs to give the Royals a 5-1 lead.
That lead would hold as Otterness and Guetzkow earned the win and the save respectively, with six strikeouts, two hits and two earned runs between them.
The Royals looked as if they would cruise to another victory after jumping ahead 4-0 before the bats of the Cardinals woke up to score 12 runs over the final four innings to earn the 12-5 win.
Amanda Derner had two hits and two RBIs with a double, while Guetzkow had an RBI double. Kosmatka had a hit and an RBI, Leuthner had a hit and an RBI, Hecksel had a hit and a run scored, Sinnen had a hit and Otterness scored two runs.
W-M 2 Dassel-Cokato 1
The Royals prevailed in a pitchers duel that saw 21 strikeouts May 12, with Otterness earning the win when striking out 12 in seven innings with just two hits and one run allowed.
Dulas drove in Kosmatka in the first to give the Royals a 1-0 lead, then Guetzkow plated Otterness on an RBI double to score what proved to be the winning run.
Hecksel, Dulas, Otterness, Guetzkow and Macey Hess each had a hit in the win.
W-M 13 Providence 3
With Otterness and Guetzkow pitching well once again, the Royals scored more than enough runs to earn the win Friday. Otterness earned the win in four hitless innings with eight strikeouts, while Guetzkow pitched three innings in relief with five strikeouts and just one earned run.
Guetzkow led the way at the plate with three hits and four RBIs. Hess had two hits and an RBI, Hecksel had two RBIs, Dulas had two hits and an RBI, Otterness had a hit and an RBI and Bella Hilgers had one hit in the win.
With the results last week, the Royals move to 9-7 on the season.
