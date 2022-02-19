In a battle between the No. 6 and 7 ranked teams in Class AA, the Watertown-Mayer wrestling team overcame a slow start to get back within striking distance of New Prague.
Parker Jackson (113 pounds) and Jack Entinger (132) got two early win by decision, winning 8-5 and 6-5, but the Royals found themselves down 28-6 midway through the dual. But Watertown-Mayer features five wrestlers in the back half of their lineup that have been ranked in the top 10 this year and got big wins down the stretch to close the gap.
Bryce Burkett (160) won by an 18-5 technical fall, Tanner Burmeister (170) won by fall, Ashton Congdon (220) won by fall and Hunter Stein (285) won by fall in sudden victory. The wins got the Royals close, but they ultimately lost the battle 37-28.
Watertown-Mayer bounced back from the loss 2 days later with wins over New London-Spicer and Hutchinson. The Royals won 56-9 when taking on NL-S, with four wins by fall – Jackson (113), Entinger (132), Burkett (160) and Kyler Burmeister (195). Jonah Hamberger (138) won by and 8-0 major decision and Tanner Burmeister (170) won by a 14-3 major decision. Titan Friederichs (106) won 5-2, Eli Hamberger (120) won 8-7, Steven Duske (145) won 8-5 and Jackson Drahos (182) won 9-2). Aaron Bury (126) and Congdon (220) both won by forfeit.
Watertown-Mayer defeated Hutchinson 36-22 with three wins by fall – Entinger (132), Burkett (160) and Stein (285). Tanner Burmeister (170) won by a 19-4 technical fall and Drahos (182) won by a 14-3 major decision. Friederichs (106) won 9-3, Eli Hamberger (120) won 8-4 and Bury (126) won 8-1.
In the latest rankings, Watertown-Mayer is ranked No. 7 in Class AA with five ranked wrestlers - Titan Friederichs No. 5 106, Bryce Burkett No. 3 160, Jackson Drahos No. 9 195, Ashton Congdon No. 9 220, Hunter Stein No. 9 285.
