There are a lot of great things that come from participating in sports, and when those Friday night lights turn on, there is something special in the air, a great feeling felt from the field to the crowd. But the cruel irony of a game between two winning programs is that one has to lose. Both Watertown-Mayer and New London-Spicer played like winners Saturday night at US Bank Stadium in the Class AAA State Tournament Semifinals and contrary to what the final score says, there were no losers Nov. 19. Especially not the squad that lost.

“I hope when it all settles here tonight, I hope every single one of them is so proud of themselves, because 0-18, they all could have quit, and they didn’t, and we get to play here, and that’s a lot of fun,” said Watertown-Mayer coach Andrew Phillips.

