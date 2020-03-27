With the rapidly developing developments around the COVID-19 pandemic, spring sports teams across the state had an extra issue on their mind when returning to practice for the 2020 spring season. While spring teams were practicing, the basketball teams still competing in the postseason started getting news that crowds would be limited and consolation/third place games at the state tournament would be canceled. Then on Sunday, March 15, the Minnesota State High School League announced that practices would be postponed until March 27, with limited contact allowed between players and coaches.
“The postponement occurred over the weekend so contact with the majority of the athletes has been limited, but we discussed it as a possibility before it happened and the boys were not anxious to see it happen,” Watertown-Mayer baseball coach Ryan Trucke said. “Anytime you lack direct control over your situation there is a degree of uncertainty and anxiety and I know that is the state the boys find themselves in.”
Under the March 17 rules handed down by the MSHSL, coaches and directors may not have in-person contact with participants, require participants to gather together or require any workouts or skills training. While the developments surrounding COVID-19 are happening quickly and around the world, as of March 23, the Royals are still working in the hopes the season will resume.
“I know there are a number of boys that are hitting at cages and playing catch outside when the weather cooperates,” Trucke said
The athletes are doing what they can, but there is only so many things the players can do on their own and away from the field.
“Baseball at a minimum requires two people to play catch, hit, take ground balls or fly balls,” Trucke said. “You can condition on your own, but baseball specific skills are hard to work on without your teammates and coaches.”
The Royals should be able to adapt if/when the season resumes, as postponements and cancellations are a regular part of playing baseball, and though Trucke is in his first year as head coach of the varsity team, he is familiar with the players.
“I have coached over 50 percent of the 40 players at some point over the last 15 years,” Trucke said. “They know me. I know them. It won’t take us any time to get on the same page. As baseball people we are conditioned to adapt. Baseball schedules of 20 games are finalized in September knowing that 75 percent of the games and practices will be impacted by weather. We adapt, we adjust and then we proceed forward at full speed.”
Though they can adapt to a lot of situations, there is one thing that should be impacted on the field if and when the season resumes.
“If and when the season resumes, the limited practices will pose the biggest challenge to arm care and arm strength,” said Trucke. “You can’t rush getting a pitcher’s arm in shape. That takes time and with limited time, some arms may never fully be in shape during the season (if there is one).”
