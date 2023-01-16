The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team started the 2022-23 campaign with four consecutive wins before a pair of losses at a holiday tournament. The Royals then got right back to their winning ways at the start of the new year, defeating Belle Plaine 74-65 and Lester Prairie 63-47.

“We’ve gotten off to a pretty good start and I think this game was our most complete game,” coach Kent Janikula said of the Jan. 5 win over Belle Plaine. “I thought the second half tonight was our best half. We’ve been pretty consistent in taking good in taking good shots on the offensive end, it’s just buying in on defense. I thought we did a good job of taking them out of their rhythm tonight.”

