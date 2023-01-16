The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team started the 2022-23 campaign with four consecutive wins before a pair of losses at a holiday tournament. The Royals then got right back to their winning ways at the start of the new year, defeating Belle Plaine 74-65 and Lester Prairie 63-47.
“We’ve gotten off to a pretty good start and I think this game was our most complete game,” coach Kent Janikula said of the Jan. 5 win over Belle Plaine. “I thought the second half tonight was our best half. We’ve been pretty consistent in taking good in taking good shots on the offensive end, it’s just buying in on defense. I thought we did a good job of taking them out of their rhythm tonight.”
The Royals got off to a late start to the basketball season after the success of their football team had them playing into late November, but any worry of a slow start was quickly put away as the Royals hit the ground running.
“They’re a veteran group, they’re consistent and we haven’t changed a lot,” Janikula said. “It’s nice that we have 9-10 guys who can contribute, and we had some guys tonight who when their number was called, they stepped up. They’re an easy group to coach – they’re consistent and there is depth.”
The weather has also evened the playing field for the Royals. While Watertown-Mayer had to delay several games due to the football season, most other teams have had to push back games due to the many Winter storms in December. The Royals had only four games before the holiday break, which was about par for other squads. While there has been a lot of free time with the cancellations, the Royals have still been putting in the work.
“It’s a lot of free time now, because I played soccer and football during the Fall,” said Ben Ragner, who competed in two section championships this Fall. “But I’d like to think we’re all working that much harder and hopefully we’re state bound.”
With everything pushed back, Watertown-Mayer’s first home game came Jan. 5, about a month after the official start to the boys basketball season. The Royals were a little bit tight in the first half with it being their first home game, though they settled in nicely as the game went on.
“It’s exciting [playing the first home game this late in the season], because usually you have it the first or second game - that anticipation was building up,” said Ragner. “We started off a little slow in the first half, but when we found our rhythm, it just kept getting better and better. We made our shots and got a win.”
Belle Plaine had the lead for much of the first half before the Royals made a late run, with the Tigers holding a 36-34 lead at the break. The game was even to start the second half, but once Watertown-Mayer earned a lead, they never relinquished it on the way to a 40-29 second half that saw them win by nine.
The Royals shot 42 percent from the field while doubling up the opposition in points off turnovers (19-8) and second chance points (20-9).
Justin Kind had yet another double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds (seven offensive). Kind has been crucial in the absence of John Mueller, who was named one of the top 50 players in Class AA by Minnesota Basketball News, as Mueller recovers from injury.
“He’s been huge,” said Janikula. “He’s had a great Summer for us and this is just awesome to see him continue to grow his offensive game and give us double-doubles. And I think he’s going to be even more scary when John is back because they’ll be working together.”
Much like Kind stepping up, the Royals have players who can fill in across the roster, as eight Royals scored in the tightly-contested battle Thursday night.
“[Our depth is] awesome because when one man gets hurt or tired and needs a sub, there’s another one who has the same skill level, same energy to come in and finish the job.”
Albert Rundell scored 17, Tyler Sinsabaugh had 13, Wyatt McCabe tallied 11, Jacob Rowan finished with 10 and Ragner added eight to give the Royals six players with eight or more points. Michael Foley and Tucker Ritter each had two points to give Watertown-Mayer eight scorers on the night.
McCabe finished with four steals, four assists and three deflections; Rundell had seven boards, three assists and a steal; Rowan had five boards and a steal; Kind had two assists, a steal and a block.
Watertown-Mayer 63 Lester Prairie 47
The Royals built a commanding 32-15 lead going into the break against the Bulldogs Jan. 7, and while Lester Prairie did their best to chip away at the Watertown-Mayer lead, the first half advantage was too much to overcome.
The Royals won the turnover battle with only 12 compared to Lester Prairie’s 25, tallying 18 points off of turnovers while shooting 43 percent from the field and scoring 40 points in the paint.
Rowan, Foley and Kind each had three steals, while Ritter and Ragner each had two and McCabe had one. Foley and Kind also had three deflections apiece, while Rundell, Ritter, Ragner and McCabe had two each. Kind and McCabe each had one block.
Kind and Foley both had 15 points, while McCabe and Rowan had 12 each. Rundell scored six, Ragner had two and Sinsabaugh finished with one.
Kind had another double-double with 11 rebounds, while McCabe and Ragner each had six.
McCabe led the team with four assists, Rundell and Kind each had three and Rowan had two.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.