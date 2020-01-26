This past week the Royal wrestlers went up to New London-Spicer on Thursday for a conference dual against the Wildcats and a non conference match against Worthington. The Royals came out 2-0 on the evening and still had time to go across the school and cheer on the Lady Royal basketball team for the second half of their match against New London-Spicer. The Royals defeated NLS 45-33 and then defeated Worthington 46-28.
“We wrestled OK,” said coach Kurt Becker. “It’s a tough match to be ready to wrestle. We have a long bus ride and then a short turnaround from weigh-in to our first match. The team did a good job of going out and taking care of business. Both teams have some tough kids that will fight the whole 6 minutes. NL-S has four ranked wrestlers that will score some big points for them. We were glad to come out on top in that dual. Worthington is a young scrappy team that works hard and will be good.”
The Royals got a lot of bonus points when taking on the ‘Cats, winning by fall five times while picking up a pair of forfeits. Aaron Bury (120), Bryce Burkett (126), Jonah Blakstad (152), Tanner Burmeister (160) and Ashton Congdon (182) all won by fall, with Austin Gabbert (132) and Jackson Drahos (195) earning forfeits. Hunter Stein (170) won a close match to help give the Royals an edge midway through the dual, winning 3-2.
The Royals then came out on fire when battling Worthington, winning the first six matches on the way to a convincing victory. Jonah Hamberger (106) won 5-3, Tanner Hilten (113) won by forfeit, then Bury, Burkett, Gabbert and Jaden Palmer (138) each won by fall.
Burmeister then won by a 13-5 major decision, Congdon won by fall and Drahos won 8-4 to close out the dual.
Over the weekend, the Royals were supposed to compete in Hutchinson, but the weather canceled that. Watertown-Mayer was fortunate and are be able to get into another tourney on Feb. 8 in Howard Lake to make up for those lost matches this past weekend.
This coming week is a light one for us. The Royals just have one dual in Glencoe on Thursday to wrap up thier conference duals for the year. As of now they are 3-1 in WCC West duals. Their last home match is Thursday, Feb. 6 against Scott West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.