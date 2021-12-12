Head coaches: Kurt Becker and Bill McDonald
Assistant coaches: Eric Reinert, Troy Peterson, TJ Friederichs, Bryce Kallenbach, Carter Entinger, Joe Reinert
Team strengths and areas to work on: “We are returning eight seniors and 12 starters from last year’s team,” said Becker. “We always are looking to improve our technique and strength throughout the season.”
“Our strength should be our experience,” said McDonald. “Most of our guys have varsity experience now. Areas to develop are varied but we really need to develop some of our underclassmen.”
Team goals: “Our goals are to win conference and section championships and to send at least five individuals to the state tournament,” said Becker.
Momentum heading into this season: “Most of our senior wrestlers were an instrumental part of the football teams success this fall,” said Becker. “We look forward to them using that success and moment and carrying it into the wrestling season.”
“A lot of our guys had great success last year and then this Fall they played well during football so I expect that type of growth to continue,” said McDonald.
Season outlook: “We are looking to have a strong season,” said Becker. “Last year we had a great year, and with the majority of that team back, we should be strong again this year.”
Conference/section outlook: “Our goal is to win the conference and the section,” said Becker. “We know it won’t be easy and there are several other strong teams in both our conference and section that we will have to get past. But, we think we have a good team, that is right there with those teams.”
Watertown-Mayer 37 Scott West 24
The Royals kicked off the season with a convincing win over the Panthers, defending their No. 11 ranking when taking on a Scott West team that sits just outside the rankings.
“It’s a pretty good feeling knowing that they’re up there in our section, they’re going to be one of the teams to beat at the end here, so it feels good to beat them by that much,” said Ashton Congdon.
The Royals got an early lead with their lower weights coming out strong to start the Friday dual.
“Those guys are just ready to go, they love to wrestle, they love to get on the mat, they showed it there tonight,” said Jackson Drahos. “Titan Friederichs in his debut tonight got a nice quick pin to set the tone right away.”
Then Watertown-Mayer put the match away at the upper weights, as they feature four ranked wrestlers at 152 pounds (No. 3 Bryce Burkett), 170 (No. 10 Tanner Burmeister), 182 (No. 9 Jackson Drahos) and 195 (No. 7 Ashton Congdon).
“We have a pretty solid top lineup, it’s been in the making for years,” said Congdon.
Even though there are a few things to clean up still as the season just started, a win over Scott West is a good way to start the 2021-22 campaign.
“The first match of the year is always the one you can improve upon the most, but for the most part,” we wrestled alright,” said Drahos. “Tonight was the momentum setter because we knew these guys were good and this is where we were going to prove ourselves, to see what we were going to be working with the rest of the season. We came out here and beat them pretty good, so tonight was the momentum setter, so we’re going to keep that rolling.”
GSL/LP Don Hall Invite
The Royals placed first at the Saturday tournament with 221, edging out the No. 3 ranked team in Class A Jackson County Central by six points and the defending Class A champs (and No. 1 ranked) Kimball Area by more than 20 points. Watertown-Mayer earned the top spot by sending seven wrestlers to the championship matches, with three Royals earning first place in their weight class.
“I thought some of our guys really performed well and kind of surprised people at the tournament on Saturday,” said coach Bill McDonald. “I Thought Jack Entinger really showed vast improvements from last year so I’m excited to see him this year more, Parker Jackson went to the finals on Saturday and I don’t think that people expected to see that, and I thought Patrick Duske surprised people by making the finals as well and he wrestled tough in the finals too.”
Jonah Hamberger won the 126 pound weight bracket with a win by fall, then back-to-back 3-2 wins to earn the top spot. Bryce Burkett also finished on top with two wins by fall, then major decisions of 9-1 and 16-3 to win the 152 bracket. At 106, Titan Friederichs went 3-0 with two wins by fall and a victory via forfeit against teammate Joel Friederichs, who placed second with a 9-3 win and a win by fall.
Parker Jackson took second at 113, going 2-1 on the day with wins of 4-2 and 6-1. Patrick Duske also went 2-1 with two pins in the 160 bracket. Ashton Congdon went 3-1 in the 220 bracket with a trio of wins by fall.
Jackson Drahos (195) won three matches to take third, winning by fall, an 11-3 major decision and a 7-4 decision. Hunter Stein (285) also won three matches to take third, picking up two wins by fall and an 8-0 major decision.
Tanner Burmeister (170) placed fourth with a 10-7 win and a technical fall.
Aaron Bury (120) won four matches, one by fall, one by technical fall and two wins by decision (10-3, 10-8) to take fifth place. Steven Duske (145) also placed fifth with a win by fall, then two wins by decision (6-4, 4-3).
Jack Entinger (138) placed sixth with two wins by fall and Jonah Blakstad (182) took sixth with a 6-5 win.
Kyler Burmeister (220) had a win by fall for his first varsity victory.
Undefeated on JV was Sully Marx, Karson Tufte, Lewis Foley, Lewis also very excitedly during his last match started celebrating because he got his first ever bloody nose. Yomo Isler, an exchange student, got his first wrestling victory.
“Our experienced wrestlers looked solid and performed as we expected them to,” said coach Kurt Becker. “I do think, however, that some of them will continue to grow technically and will continue getting better throughout the year which,in turn, will make our lineup stronger at tournament time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.