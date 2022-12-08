The Watertown-Mayer wrestling team is coming off of a state tournament run last year, and while they graduated a talented core of seniors, there are plenty of good wrestlers left for the Royals to have another good season.
“We have some pretty good kids coming back,” said coach Bill McDonald. “We graduated some really good kids, but I’m really happy with how our kids are going to step up and fill those roles.”
The Royals are also coming off of a state tournament run on the football field, so there will be a little bit of a transition period training-wise, but the excitement is carrying over to the wrestling mat.
“I feel like after coming out of football, we have a lot of kids who are excited and doing well,” said McDonald. “I told them to take some time off, so we’re not in shape yet, but our core group of seniors are ready to come back and lead this year - Patrick and Steven Duske, Jonah Hamberger has been in the state tournament twice, we’ve got Jaden Palmer back now - so I feel like we have a good core group of seniors. And our underclassmen of course we have a couple of superstars, Bryce Burkett is one of them, we’ll expect him to look good this year and of course Titan Friedrichs was in the state tournament and he’s returning as well. We’ll have some new faces in our lineup but im optimistic.”
With the excitement carrying over from several state tournament runs, the expectations are higher. That does come with some extra motivation, but this year has some teams looking to make it tough to repeat.
“That elevates the expectations for a lot of the guys on the team, now that they’ve been there, they know what it’s like and they want to go back, but its going to be tough,” said McDonald. “New Prague for example, they have four kids ranked No. 1 in the state. That’s going to be a hard team to beat and we know it. But I don’t think we are going to shy away from the fight. I think that run to the state tournament last year opened the eyes of some kids and that definitely helps their goal setting.”
The Wright County Conference and the section are stacked this year, with no one team having an easy path to the title.
“Right now, out of the 14 weight classes, seven of the No. 1 ranked guys are from our section,” said McDonald. “We know it’s going to be a grind, we know that. We’re not as big and don’t have as many kids as these other schools, but I like our chances to be in the fight. Annandale Maple Lake is ranked ahead of us right now and they’ve got a good team. Then after that, we’re probably in the fight. We’re definitely in the hunt for the championship in the conference as far as I’m concerned.”
The Royals lost a lot of talented wrestlers at the upper weights, but return much of the roster elsewhere.
“We have some experience coming back, so that strength has got to be 106 up to 170, because we have basically everybody back,” said McDonald. “We only graduated Aaron Bury, who had a really good year, so we have to cover that weight. We have some kids in the ranks who are pretty tough kids, the ability to have all of those kids come back, that should carry us forward a little bit.”
Good Start
McDonald said one tournament to look forward to was the GSL/LP Don Hall Invite, which took place this last Saturday. He said that there are numerous ranked teams competing and the Royals will get a chance to see where they stack up. If the early season competition is any indicator of the season, things are looking bright, as the Royals finished second behind last year’s state champions from Jackson County Central.
106 - Sully Marx placed sixth with a win by fall.
106 - Joel Friederichs placed first with a 17-0 tech fall and a 21-7 major decision.
113 - Titan Friederichs placed first with three tech falls.
120 - Kaleb Mead placed third with a win by fall, a win by forfeit and a 3-2 decision.
120 - Lewis Foley placed fifth with wins of 7-4 and 7-3.
126 - Parker Jackson placed second with a 5-2 win.
132 - Eli Hamberger placed third with two wins by forfeit and a 5-0 decision.
132 - Isaiah Mead placed fifth with a 6-4 sudden victory and a 4-0 decision.
138 - Jonah Hamberger placed second with a 2-0 sudden victory and a 4-2 win.
145 - Jack Entinger placed sixth with two wins by fall.
160 - Patrick Duske placed first with a win by fall, a 6-4 decision and a 5-3 sudden victory.
170 - Bryce Burkett placed first with two tech falls and a 5-1 decision.
182 - Jaden Palmer placed fourth.
220 - Kyler Burmeister placed third with a 4-0 win and a win by fall.
The Royals also defeated NRHEG 71-11 and St. Peter 45-21.
Against NRHEG, Joel Friederichs won by forfeit, Titan Friederichs won by fall, Kaleb Mead won by forfeit, Parker Jackson won by 15-0 tech fall, Eli Hamberger won by fall, Jonah Hamberger won by fall, Jack Entinger won by fall, Patrick Duske won by fall, Bryce Burkett won by forfeit, Jaden Palmer won by forfeit, Xavier Skillings won by fall and Kyler Burmeister won by fall.
Against St. Peter, Joel Friederichs won by fall, Titan Friederichs won by forfeit, Kaleb Mead won 5-0, Eli Hamberger won 6-5, Jonah Hamberger won 3-1, Patrick Duske won by fall, Jaden Palmer won 7-4, Bryce Burkett won 12-5 and Kyler Burmeister won by fall.
