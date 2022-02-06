by James Stitt
This past week the Royal wrestlers had a triangular on Thursday and a tournament on Saturday. On Thursday’s tri they took on No. 3 ranked in Class A Kimball and defeated them 45-14. Then they followed that up by defeating conference foe Howard Lake Waverly Winsted 48-21.
“I felt against Kimball we wrestled as well as we have wrestled all year winning 11 of the 14 matches,” said coach Kurt Becker. “That is a good team and we really took it to them. It helps to set the tone when you come out winning the first five matches. I think that kind of put them on their heels and fired up our team. We were a little flatter against Howard Lake Waverly Winsted, but still came out with a nice win. The team needs to learn to be able to follow up an emotional win with another solid performance. Because that is what will have to happen come section time. You can’t have a let down after a big win or your season will be over. We are confident the guys will learn from this and be ready and continue to improve and be ready for the end of the season.”
Cougar Invite
The Watertown-Mayer wrestling team traveled to Mankato Saturday for the Mankato East Cougar Tournament, where they finished in third place, just behind two of the best teams in the state. The top three teams nearly doubled the points of the fourth place team, as the No. 3 ranked team in Class AAA, Waconia, finished in first place with 204.5 points, No.1A Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa took second with 200 points and No. 6AA Watertown-Mayer was third with 183.5. Elevating the Royals was a pair of first place finishes, five second place finishes and 10 wrestlers finishing in the top three.
Titan Friederichs won the 106 pound bracket and Bryce Burkett won at 160 to give the Royals two first place finishes. Friederichs won with a first period pin and then a forfeit, while Burkett had two first period pins and a 5-0 decision.
Five Royals placed fifth as Joel Friederichs (106) won by a 15-1 technical fall, Parker Jackson (113) won by fall and a 4-0 decision, Jack Entinger (132) won by a 16-0 technical fall and again by fall, Jackson Drahos (195) won by a 3-2 decision, and Ashton Congdon (220) won by fall and a 10-8 decision.
Jonah Hamberger (126) took third with a win by fall and a 5-3 decision, Patrick Duske (152) finished third with two pins, and Hunter Stein (285) won twice by fall, then once by forfeit to take third place as well.
Eli Hamberger (120) took fourth with a 4-2 win by decision and Jason Fenske (285) won twice by fall to finish in fourth place.
Isaiah Mead (113) took fifth with a win by fall, as did Steven Duske (145).
Owen Christianson (138) took sixth place and Jonah Blakstad (170) earned a win by fall to finish in sixth place.
Home triangular
The Royals won both matchups in a home triangular Thursday, defeating Kimball 45-13 and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 48-21, with eight wrestlers going 2-0 on the night - Titan Friederichs (106) won twice by forfeit, Parker Jackson (113) won twice by decision (4-3, 6-0), Aaron Bury (120) won by fall and forfeit, Jonah Hamberger (126) won by 6-4 and 9-4 decisions, Jack Entinger (132) won by a 6-4 decision and by forfeit, Patrick Duske (152) won twice by 10-5 decisions, Bryce Burkett (160) won by a 17-2 technical fall and forfeit, Hunter Stein (285) won by a 4-3 decision and a forfeit.
Against Kimball, Steven Duske (145) won by a 7-3 decision, Jonah Blakstad (170) won by fall and Tanner Burmeister (182) won by a 13-4 major decision.
Against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Jackson Drahos (195) won by a 3-1 decision and Ashton Congdon (220) won by fall.
Rankings
In the latest rankings, Watertown-Mayer is No. 6 in Class AA with four ranked wrestlers – Titan Friederichs No. 6 at 106, Bryce Burkett No. 3 at 160, Ashton Congdon No. 7 at 220, Hunter Stein No. 9 at 285.
