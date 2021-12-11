The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team opened the season at the Jackie Mann Invite, taking on some of the best teams in the state. The Royals posted their highest score at an opening meet and won the tournament for the first time in 8 years.
“The girls did a great job for their first meet,” said coach Steven Hangartner. “We learned a lot about our team and where we can improve. The all Around was fun. Anna and Reagan are both very competitive.”
While the Royals were competing against some of the best teams in the state, they also had a competition among themselves, as Anna Mielke bounced back from a rare low score on the balance beam to push Reagan Kelley for the top score in the all-around.
“They really push each other in practice,” said Hangartner. “They both are very good friends. They are also probably the top two all arounders in the state. It’s very rare to have the top girl in your gym but then to have both of them is a real plus.”
Reagan Kelley had the highest score of the day for the Royals, posting a 9.750 on the balance beam. She was followed by Ella Blinkhorn (8.950), Anna Mielke (8.900), Anja Gilbert (7.700) and Maddie Sanders (7.050).
Anna Mielke led the Royals on vault with a 9.700 and was followed by Gilbert (9.350), Erin Singsank (9.250), Kelley (9.150) and Payton Hecksel (8.750).
Mielke also posted the highest score on the uneven bars (9.450), just ahead of Kelley (9.400). Gilbert scored an 8.700, Singsank posted an 8.450 and Blinkhorn tallied an 8.200.
Mielke led the Royals on the floor exercise as all Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnasts posted nines – Mielke (9.450), Kelley (9.350), Maris Heun (9.200), Gilbert (9.050) and Blinkhorn (9.050).
Kelley scored 37.650 in the all-around, Mielke tallied a 37.500 and Gilbert posted a 34.800.
