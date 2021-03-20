The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team broke their record for highest team score this past week, posting a 148.600 when hosting Orono March 11.
“The girls have worked all year to prepare for this year,” said coach Steven Hangartner. “They really worked hard in the summer and the ones that weren’t out for a spring or fall sport worked on their gymnastics. They have the skills they have just needed to clean up their execution. They also get along really well so they all want to do their part toward the goal of breaking our school record and winning the state championship.”
Not only did the Royals break their 2018 record of 147.425 by more than a point, they improved upon their best 2021 team score by over four points. While their scores have been a little down this year compared to other years (as has been the case across the state), it has not been for lack of effort or talent. The Royals have been developing a lot of new skills and their hard work was showcased Thursday night.
“In order to add new skills they need to do a lot of reps before they can add it,” said Hangartner. “At the same time they need to keep the skills that they have. It’s a balancing act of spending your time working on new skills and also spending time on the moves you have and perfect them.”
The Royals’ balance beam scores gave them a huge boost, more than two points of improvement from their highest score this year to total a 37.900. Anna Mielke led the way with a 9.750 and was followed by Reagan Kelley (9.675), Maggie McCabe (9.450), Payton Hecksel (9.025) and Ella Blinkhorn (8.975).
“Beam is one of the hardest events,” said Hangartner. “It takes the most time so you develop a good center so you can stay on. The beam is 4 inches wide so they have to be on or they will come off. You have to be mentally tough to stay on the beam. We spent a lot of time preparing for beam. It is our first event in sections so it can be a real confidence builder when we hit the beam. The following events tend to go better also.”
The Royals threw all nines on the vault for 37.750 points – Mielke (9.625), Rosemary Unglaub (9.400), Erin Singsank (9.400), Anja Gilbert (9.325) and Kelley (9.250).
The Royals also eclipsed 37 points on the floor exercise with a team score of 37.500 – Unglaub (9.550), Kelley (9.450), McCabe (9.300), Gilbert (9.200) and Mielke (8.975).
With a team score of 35.450 on the uneven bars, the Royals secured the top five spots in every event. Kelley led the way with a 9.225 and was followed by Singsank (8.900), Blinkhorn (8.750), Mielke (8.575) and Gilbert (8.550).
Kelley and Mielke went 1-2 in the all around with scores of 37.600 and 36.925.
The high score comes at a good time as the Royals head into the postseason this week and next.
“The girls are starting to peek out at the right time,” said Hangartner. “They are a hard working group. They are very focused and determined. Everyone has their part toward our goal of winning the state tournament.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.