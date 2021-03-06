The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team extended their dual meet streak to 92 over 9 years by knocking off Perham and Melrose, a meet that saw three of the best teams in the state compete. Perham is rated fifth in the state, Melrose is rated seventh and the Royals are currently ranked first. WMMW won the meet with a score of 145.525, Perham took second with a 142.850 and Melrose finished third with a 138.850.
“The girls really stepped up,” said coach Steven Hangartner.
The Royals started the meet off on the uneven bars, and their performance in that event made the difference in the meet, as Erin Singsank, Reagan Kelley and Anna Mielke all had their highest scores of the year. Kelley scored a 9.200 and was followed by Singsank (9.050), Mielke (8.750), Anja Gilbert (8.350) and Ella Blinkhorn (7.850). The Royals’ team score of 35.350 was two points better than Melrose and almost three better than Perham.
The team score on vault of 37.325 was the highest score on any event for any of the teams at the meet and was almost a full point above Perham’s second place score. Singsank led the way with a 9.425 and was followed by Mielke (9.400), Rosie Unglaub (9.350), Gilbert (9.150) and Kelley (8.350).
“[The girls] showed that they have one of the best vault teams in the state,” said Hangartner.
Floor was next for the Royals, where they posted a team score of 37.300. Unglaub and Maggie McCabe both had their best scores of the year as they both posted a 9.300.
“Rosie is really stepping up being the lone senior on varsity,” said Hangartner.
Mielke led the team with a 9.550 on the floor exercise, Kelley scored a 9.150 and Gilbert finished with an 8.700.
The last event was the balance beam, and the first three Royals got the team off to a strong start. “Rosie, Ella and Maggie all had awesome routines,” said Hangartner. “They all stuck their routine to secure the victories over both teams.”
Blinkhorn led the team with a 9.075 and was followed by Mielke (8.975), McCabe (8.950), Unglaub (8.550) and Kelley (8.550).
In what was a rare occurrence, the Royals did not have any gymnasts post the highest score an any event, but their depth and consistency propelled them to a convincing win over two of the best teams in the state, defending their No. 1 rating with their best score of the season.
The Royals are set to welcome New Prague to a meet Thursday, March 4. New Prague is currently ranked No. 5 in Class AA.
“It should be another great meet,” said Hangartner.
