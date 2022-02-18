Anna Mielke has had a stellar year leading the Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team, winning the all-around competition at the section championships while helping the team secure it’s eighth consecutive section championship. Any number of Royals can dazzle the crowd with their routines, as shown by nine gymnasts qualifying for the state meet, but the real show stopper is when Mielke lines up for the vault.
All eyes in the gym turn to Mielke as she sizes up the vault at the end of the runway, as she prepares to pull of a move that had never before been landed or even attempted in Minnesota high school gymnastics history before the Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka senior.
But much like everyone else in the state, Mielke never thought she would pull off the Yurchenco 1/1 in competition.
“I just thought it was kind of something fun to do,” Mielke said. “When I first did it, we were just training it to work that block. I didn’t initially picture myself doing it, but as I was hitting it, I was feeling I’m right there. That built up my confidence and it was super exciting and I get super excited to do it every time because it’s super fun to do.”
Over the Summer, Mielke started practicing the move as a way to improve her vault, with no intention of pulling the move out in competition. But the more she worked at it, the possibility of actually performing the acrobatic move outside of the practice gym started to become a reality.
“I started training it over the Summer - I almost used it as a way to improve my block for my layout,” said Mielke. “I just started picking it up and we built it on mats. Throughout the season I just continued to work it. I was getting pretty consistent at it and we just went for it.”
At a Jan. 8 invitational against the best teams in the state, Mielke decided to throw the Yurchenco 1/1, and the gym was brimming with excitement.
“The first time [I attempted it], I had a lot of energy and I could hear everybody because they knew what I was doing and they were really hyping me up,” said Mielke. “I just missed the block and I came down, but I was just excited to have done it, being able to do it on the competition floor and having that experience.”
While she did not stick the move, just attempting the Yurchenco 1/1 was historic. In her next attempt, Mielke was calm after already have attempted the move in competition, and she became the first ever Minnesota high school gymnast to land the move, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.
“Today I was not quite as nervous and I was a little more confident in myself landing it,” she said. “Once my feet hit and I knew I was right there, it was an incredible feeling. I was so excited and
having all of my teammates come down and celebrate with me was awesome.”
With the Royals often starting competition on the vault, the boost of rolling out the Yurchenco 1/1 builds confidence for the rest of the meet.
“It’s kind of nice for me atleast,” Mielke said of starting on vault. “It’s a little bit lower nerve level because you’re not doing a full routine where you have time to think. It’s something you’ve done over and over, so you just go for it and you can’t think about it too much. It’s nice to get that one event done with and have that confidence building up into the other events.”
The vault may be over in a few seconds, but the work that has Mielke making history (and scoring a 9.9/10) is endless.
“We video it, we analyze every little part,” Mielke said. “We watch our block, watch our incoming, check the form in places you wouldn’t even think of. We watch it, we analyze it and we do it again. We get in those reps and watch it again over and over to see what we need to improve on.”
