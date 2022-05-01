The Watertown-Mayer boys golf team has gotten off to a hot start, taking second place twice at Wright County Conference meets and placing in the top half of teams at a Hutchinson invite, with Luke Maas leading the way with two first place finishes and a second place finish.
Maas led all golfers at Glencoe April 11, earning the top score of 37 as the Royals placed second among the seven conference teams. Brice Maass scored a 41, Nathan Ragner tallied a 44, Will Otto recorded a 46, Jack Frank finished with a 52 and Nikolai Ondrako had a 63.
Maas was again the meet medalist at Timber Creek April 19, tallying a 34 in the Royals second place finish. He was followed by Frank (40), Maass (42), Ragner (45), Otto (45) and Will Merten (47).
At Hutchinson April 22, Maas was one off the lead, scoring a 76 as the Royals finished fifth out of 12 teams.
GIRLS GOLF
The Watertown-Mayer girls golf team finally got on the course after a rainy start to the season, but still had to battle tough weather April 22 at Timber Creek. The Royals faired well, placing third out of the eight teams, with Emilie Empting leading the way with a fourth place finish.
“Considering the weather, we played pretty well as a team,” said coach Tyler Finkelson. “I think every girl had one hole that they wish they had back, but that is normal as we haven’t had a lot of outdoor practice time.”
Empting was just three strokes of the lead with a 48 and was followed by Paige Thurston (53), Katlyn Leuthner (54), Lauren Hawkins (58), Maddy Tax (60) and Kathryn Hoover (60) for a team score of 213.
