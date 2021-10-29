With a 3-0 loss to Mayer Lutheran Oct. 19 (25-15, 25-12, 25-15), the Central volleyball team finishes the regular season in the middle of the Minnesota River Conference standings with a 4-3 MRC record, ending the 2021 campaign with an 11-16 record and a No. 5 seed for the Section 2AA Tournament. The Raiders travel to No. 4 Sibley East Oct. 28 for their third meeting with the Wolverines, with the two sides each winning one meeting against the other 3-0. The winner travels to New Prague Nov. 1 to take on No. 1 Southwest Christian or No. 8 Tri-City United.
Against the Crusaders, Laya Hallquist dished out 15 assists, while Britney Smith, Morgan Johnson, Cadee Vinkenmeier each had one.
Emma Dose and Lauren Schmidt led the team with five kills each, Hallquist had four and Meghan Barr had three. Lueck, Mikayla Tellers and Emma Conser each had one kill.
Johnson led the team in digs with eight and was followed by Lueck (7), Hallquist (6), Conser (5), Emma Dose (3), Schmidt (2), Maddy Nueman (2), Smith (2), Adeline Willems (2), Vinkenmeier (1) and Grace Dose (1).
Schmidt had two block assists, while Emma Dose, Conser and Barr each had one.
Hallquist had two aces.
