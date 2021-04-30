While the Central baseball team helped Zander Monroe’s effort on the mound with eight runs in a win over top-10 ranked Litchfield April 16, the margin of victory was a little closer this time around when Monroe picked up his second complete-game win of 2021.
Through seven innings of play, the Titans were frustrated by the Central pitcher, earning only one run on three hits but still had a 1-0 lead through five innings. That is when the Raiders’ bats woke up, delivering clutch hits to earn the 3-1 conference win.
In the sixth inning, Ben Hoernemann singled and Jake Melsha reached base on an error, then Jake Kalkas batted in the first Central run of the game to knot the score at 1-1. Then in the seventh, Quinn Eischens singled and scored on a double from Tyler Smith, then Braydon Kohls batted in another run to give the Raiders a 3-1 lead that would hold, as Monroe did not allow a hit in the bottom half of the inning.
The Raiders were hitless going into the sixth inning when they rallied with five hits to score the three runs. Smith, Hoernemann, Kalkas, Kohls and Eischens each had a hit, while Smith, Kohls and Kalkas had the three RBIs.
Central then dropped back to .500 on the year with a 9-3 loss to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, where another late rally fell just short.
Down 8-0, the Raiders scored a trio of runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
In the fifth, Jesse Weinand walked and Kalkas doubled to set up RBIs from Monroe and Hunter Neubarth, who hit a sacrifice fly and a single respectively. In the sixth, a series of walks to Hoernemann, Melsha, Weinand and Monroe paired with a single from Jesse Broin resulted in a run.
Tanner Neubarth, Melsha, Broin, Kalkas and Hunter Neubarth had hits in the loss, while Monroe had two RBIs and Hunter Neubarth had one.
