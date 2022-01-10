The Central girls basketball team split a pair of games last week, which has been how the season has gone this far, with the Raiders moving to 5-5 on the season.
“It’s been a little up and down, but once we get on a roll and work as a team, we’ll do a lot better,” said Lauren Schmidt.
After being limited to 32 points in their Wednesday meeting with Jordan, the Raiders bounced back with a strong first half against BOLD, scoring 40 points in the first 18 minutes.
“We had a great first half,” said coach Gary Lembcke. “We handled their press at the start of the game, executed our offense, and scored easy baskets on the fast break which led to us scoring 40 points the first half.”
While the offense fell off a little in the second half, with only 19 points scored in the second stanza, the defense held to give the Raiders a 59-47 win over BOLD. Schmidt had five steals, Emma Conser had four, Herrmann had three and Laya Hallquist had one. Conser, Hallquist and Ayla Fox each had a block as well.
“[Our] defense is a strength,” said Schmidt. “When we get steals, then push the ball, that really helps us.”
The Raiders were able to get out and run, with four players in double figures – Conser (14), Herrmann (11), Norah Erickson (11) and Schmidt (10). Hallquist scored seven, Fox added four and Morgan Johnson tallied two.
“Our speed helps us a lot, we really get down the court,” said Herrmann.
Herrmann nearly had a double-double with eight steals, and was followed by Conser (4), Schmidt (3), Hallquist (2), Johnson (2) and Maddy Neumann (1).
Schmidt also neared a double-double with nine rebounds, and was followed by Erickson (7), Fox (6), Hallquist (3), Johnson (2), Herrmann (2) and Madison Lueck (1).
Central 32 Jordan 59
The win over BOLD came after the Raiders struggled against the Jaguars
“Jordan’s defense really took us out of our offense,” said Lembcke. “Because of their pressure, we seemed to rush our offense which led to us not getting into our offense.”
Herrmann led the team in scoring with 14 and was followed by Schmidt (7), Conser (6), Fox (2), Hallquist (1), Johnson (1) and Erickson (1).
Schmidt hauled in 11 rebounds and was followed by Johnson (3), Erickson (3), Conser (2), Fox (2) and Hallquist (2).
Schmidt led the team with four steals, and was followed by Hallquist (2), Herrmann (2), Conser (1), Johnson (1) and Erickson (1).
Hallquist, Herrmann and Schmidt each had two assists.
Ayla and Lauren Fox each had two blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.