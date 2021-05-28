The Central softball team extended it’s win streak to seven games with a trio of wins last week, starting with a sweep of the Tuesday doubleheader against Dassel-Cokato.
The Raiders scored four runs early and it was enough to hang on to the 4-3 win over the Chargers, as Hannah Wroge and Samantha Krohn limited the opposition to three hits and two earned runs in five innings.
Emma Conser homered to score two runners and Audrey Kamps had one hit with a pair of RBIs. Laya Hallquist and Addie Willems both had two hits, while Hayden Glander and Kalli Wischnack each had one.
In game two, the Raiders got consistent offense by scoring in each inning to pull away with an 8-1 win.
Glander had two hits, a home run and an RBI, and Lilly Brinkman had two hits and an RBI. Anna Meeker plated two runners on one hit. Sydney Behrens and Laya Hallquist combined for two hits and two RBIs. Meghan Barr, Wischnack and Mikayla Tellers each had one hit.
Krohn earned the win in five innings on the mound with four strikeouts, two hits and no earned runs.
The Raiders continued to get consistent offense when hosting Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Thursday, scoring in each inning on the way to an 11-1 win.
Glander and Kamps both homered in the win, combining for five hits and five RBIs. Conser had two hits and two RBIs. Hallquist had one hit and two RBIs on a triple and Behrens had one hit and an RBI. Lydia Schrempp and Kelsey Harms also had hits in the win.
Willems earned the win in six innings with five strikeouts, two hits and one earned run.
On Friday, the seven-game win streak came to an end when Rockford defeated the Raiders 12-2. Central managed three hits with Brinkman earning two and Wischnack tallying one. Wischnack scored both runs and Brinkman had the lone RBI.
The Raiders head into the final week of the regular season with a 12-6 record.
