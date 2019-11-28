The Central girls basketball team won the first game of the season thanks to a stout defense that held Maple Lake to 13 first half points.
“I was very pleased with our defense,” coach Gary Lembcke said. “The players worked hard and were very intense.”
That defensive effort let the offense find its footing, as the Raiders came alive at the other end of the court late in the first half to go into the break up 30-13.
“On offense we struggled at times making our shots,” Lembcke said. “We made a nice run before halftime to go into halftime white a 17 point lead.”
The Irish were unable to cut into the large deficit as Central went on to win 55-39.
“For a first game of the season I felt we played well, especially on defense,” Lembcke said.
The defense was stingy and took away a lot of possessions from the Irish, tallying 17 steals – Norah Erickson 5, Audrey Kamps 3, Allison Fritz 3, Grace Strickfaden 2, Hannah Wroge 1, Kassi Herrmann 1, Hayden Glander 1, Kalli Wischnack 1.
The Raiders also got numerous blocks - Erickson 4, Kamps 2, Herrmann 2, Fritz 1, Hannah Zellmann 1.
Three Central players got into double figures on the scoreboard, with Strickfaden (13), Erickson (11) and Fritz (10) leading the scoring effort. Also scoring for the Raiders - Kamps 6, Emma.Conser 4, Herrmann 4, Glander 3, Zellmann 2, Marin Sprengler 2.
Erickson, a freshman, had a big day for Central, earning a double-double by adding 12 rebounds to her 11 points. Also nabbing rebounds for Central - Erickson 12, Kamps 5, Herrmann 5, Glander 3, Fritz 3, Zellmann 2, Conser 1.
Hermann, another freshman, also led the Raiders in assists, as she and Fritz each had five. Wischnack and Strickfaden each had one assist as well.
With the holiday break, the Raiders are off for nearly two weeks, returning to action Dec. 3 when traveling to Le Sueur-Henderson. Central then returns home for a series of big conference games, hosing Belle Plaine Dec. 7, Southwest Christian Dec. 12 and Mayer Lutheran Dec. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.