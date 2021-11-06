The Central football team got a big win last Tuesday, defeating Concordia Academy 35-0 in the first round of the Section 4AA Tournament.
“It means everything to the team, the town, the school and all of us,” Tanner Neubarth said of the playoff win.
The No. 4 seeded Raiders took control early when hosting the No. 5 seeded Beacons, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter before taking a 28-0 lead just a couple of minutes into the second quarter.
“It’s a statement of what we can do and how we can perform in the playoffs,” said Aiden Wachholz.
The Raiders offense was clicking early with Noah Strickfaden hitting Hunter Neubarth for an 11 yard score before punching the ball in from a yard out and returning to the endzone on a 74 yard score to put Central up 18-0. Jacob Kalkes then punched the ball in from 5 yards out before Mitchell Druley added three points with a 32 yard field goal that had the Raiders go into the break up 28-0.
“[Our offense played] a lot better, we’ve improved since the first week for sure,” said Wachholz.
The 28 point lead was more than enough as the defense shut out Concordia Academy, holding the Beacons to under 100 yards rushing and 45 yards passing.
“That’s the best we’ve ever played defensively,” said Tanner Neubarth. “It was a team effort, team win.”
The win is Central’s second in a row after a three-game losing streak halted their fast 3-1 start to the 2021 campaign.
“We’re forgetting about the games and moving on to next week, working harder and harder day in and day out,” said Tanner Neubarth.
Wachholz credits the bounce back from the losing streak to the team’s attitude.
“We keep our heads high, we practice hard and we play hard,” he said. “Everyone is hyping each other up, keeping our heads high and keeping us in the game.”
Strickfaden led the offense with 194 yards passing on 10 completions with a pair of touchdowns, while rushing for 75 yards on 12 attempts with two more scores. Tanner Neubarth had 34 yards rushing and Kalkes added a rushing score.
Strickfaden’s favorite target Tuesday night was Hunter Neubarth, who caught seven passes for 139 yards and two scores. Austin Dent had two catches for 35 yards and Tanner Neubarth hauled in a 20 yard reception.
Kalkes led the defense with six tackles and was followed by Nicholas Christianson (5.0), Wachholz (4.0), Oliver Paulson (3.0), Josiah Schabel (3.0), Nathan Panning (3.0), Grant Erickson (3.0), Tanner Neubarth (2.5), Daniel Padilla (2.5), Ben Hoernemann (2.5), Bennet Molva (2.0), Samual Pauly (1.0), Lucas Urness (1.0), Zachary Wichenhauser (0.5) and Devin Fasching (0.5).
Central 0
Minneapolis North 42
The Raiders had a tough draw for the next round of the postseason, taking on the No. 1 seeded and No. 2 ranked Minneapolis North Polars.
Strickfaden passed for 139 yards on 11 completitions, while Kalkes ran for 36 yards, Tanner Neubarth ran for 12 and Strickfaden ran for 10. Hunter Neubarth had four catches for 59 yards, Dent had two for 33, Hoernemann had one for 28, Tanner Neubarth had three for 18, Kalkes had one for one and Strickfaden had one for one.
Molva led the defense with 6.5 tackles and was followed by Wachholz (5.5), Padilla (5.0), Tanner Neubarth (4.0), Devin Zellmann (3.5), Hoernemann (2.5), Panning (2.5), Michael Machenthun (2.0), Pauly (1.5), Christianson (1.0), Kalkes (1.0), Strickfaden (1.0) and Wichenhauser (1.0).
