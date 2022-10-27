Despite boasting a 6-2 record, the Central football team had to start the postseason on the road as the No. 6 seed traveling to No. 3 seed Concordia Academy. Yet the Raiders showed they were far more than a No. 6 seed when defeating the Beacons 35-24 Tuesday night.
The Raiders struck first when Noah Strickfaden hit Hunter Neubarth for a 28 yard score just 2 minutes into the playoff opener to give Central a 7-0 lead, but the Beacons would respond and take a 17-13 lead into halftime.
Yet big plays and aggressiveness would put the Beacons into scramble mode, as not only did Strickfaden connect with Mitchell Druley and Austin Dent for 11 and 27 yard touchdowns respectively, the Raiders converted both two point attempts. Tanner Neubarth hit Aiden Wachholz for the first conversion to put Central up 21-17, then Strickfaden found Tanner Neubarth for the second conversion to put Central up 29-17. The Raiders were up 12 points instead of 10 against a team that had a kicker previously make a field goal, meaning two touchdowns were needed from Concordia Academy. The Beacons would get one score, but Tanner Neubarth scored a touchdown moments later (and Strickfaden hit Hunter Neubarth for the two point conversion) to put the Raiders up 11 with 7 minutes to play.
The Beacons far outgained the Raiders, but Central was more efficient and their defense continued to rip the ball away from the opposition. The Raiders ran the ball at a clip of 4.6 yards per carry compared to 5.0 from the Beacons and had 11 yards per pass compared to 6.8 to the opposition. The Central defense also forced three turnovers – interceptions by Sam Pauly and Zach Wickenhauser and a forced fumble. Through nine games, the Raiders have 18 interceptions – Brayden Kohls (4), Sam Pauly (4), Austin Dent (2), Noah Strickfaden (2), Zach Wickenhauser (2), Hunter Neubarth (1), Micah Fenney (1), Jack Strickfaden (1) and Michael Mackenthun (1).
To complete the total team effort, special teams had the Raiders in good position all game. Central was explosive in the kick return game, as Brayden Kohls had one return for 63 yards, Bennet Molva had one for 49 and Tanner Neubarth had two for 56.
Pauly led the team with 9.5 tackles and was followed by Bennet Molva (9), Grant Erickson (7.5), Micah Fenney (6.5), Danny Padilla (6), Joe Schnabel (5.5), Michael Mackenthun (5), Zach Wickenhauser (4.5), Carter Storms (4.5), Nathan Panning (3), Brayen Kohls (2.5), Reese Lentsch (1), Tanner Neubarth (1), Jack Strickfaden (1) and Lucas Urness (0.5). Storms and Panning each had a sack, while Schnabel and Storms each had a tackle for loss, and Erickson and Panning each had 0.5 tackles for loss.
Noah Strickfaden completed seven passes for 77 yards and three scores, connecting with Austin Dent three times for 35 yards and a score, Hunter Neubarth twice for 36 yards and a score and Mitchell Druley once for an 11 yard score.
Tanner Neubarth ran 18 times for 82 yards and a score, Strickfaden ran six times for 30 yards and a score.
With the win, the Raiders head to Concordia University Oct. 29 to face St. Agnes with the game set for a 6 p.m. start.
Top 10 passing attack
Through nine games, quarterback Noah Strickfaden is fourth in the state in completions (136), sixth in yards (1,842) and third in touchdowns (25).
Hunter Neubarth is eighth in receptions (55), 10th in yards (748) and second in touchdowns (13).
