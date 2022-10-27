Despite boasting a 6-2 record, the Central football team had to start the postseason on the road as the No. 6 seed traveling to No. 3 seed Concordia Academy. Yet the Raiders showed they were far more than a No. 6 seed when defeating the Beacons 35-24 Tuesday night.

The Raiders struck first when Noah Strickfaden hit Hunter Neubarth for a 28 yard score just 2 minutes into the playoff opener to give Central a 7-0 lead, but the Beacons would respond and take a 17-13 lead into halftime.

Load comments