The Central baseball team got their second postseason victory when hosting Dassel-Cokato June 3, defeating the Chargers 2-0.
“That was the best game we played all year,” said coach Jon Wroge. “Defensively we had no errors, Teague set the tone and threw strikes, and we got a couple of timely hits.”
The Raiders only scored two runs on seven hits, but did not need much offense, as their pitcher Teague Monroe was stellar Thursday night, shutting out the Chargers with only two hits allowed.
“From a sophomore, it was phenomenal,” Jesse Broin said. “It was crazy, no nerves, nothing. Just straight shoving.”
The shutout win came after Monroe had a tough outing just days prior in a loss to Southwest Christian.
“He threw against Southwest and had a tough outing, and I think that humbled him a bit,” Wroge said. “Him and I talked and I said, ‘You’ve got to concentrate on every pitch.’ And he concentrated on every pitch. I think he wanted to show the seniors, ‘I want you guys to get another chance,’ and he wants his brother to get another chance. He just pounded the strike zone to throw three pitches for strikes and that is huge in high school baseball.”
With Monroe shutting down the Chargers, the Raiders did not need much offense, so the two runs scored in the fifth were good enough to eek out the win. Tanner Neubarth singled and Alex Peterson joined him on base. Broin initially went to bunt a run in, but two strikes had him looking for a hit. Broin found a gap to score the run, his second clutch hit in as many games, having hit a two-RBI double in the loss to Southwest.
“Just a great at-bat by him,” said Wroge. “He’s coming up clutch for us and that’s a good thing.”
After a sacrifice by Zander Monroe and a walk to Brayden Kohls, the Raiders got a second run in on a passed ball to put the final score at 2-0.
“Thats what playoff baseball is, you’ve got to be playing your best and today we played the best that we could,” said Wroge.
And Ben Hoernemann put the exclamation point on the win with a diving catch to get the last out.
“That was absolutely insane,” said Teague Monroe.
While the Raiders defeated Dassel-Cokato 8-2 previously, the playoff atmosphere had the game much closer.
“It’s playoff baseball, teams bring their best,” Broin said. “Luckily Teague came out and pitched an amazing game.”
Much like the Chargers giving Central a test, the No. 10 seeded Raiders have been pushing the top teams in the state to the limit, winning a pair of playoff games as the low seed while losing to both No. 1 and No. 2 seed by just one run.
“That gives us confidence because like the other night, we lost by two to Southwest, but we didn’t hit the ball,” Broin said. “Last time we only lost by one [to Southwest], we lost by one to Glencoe, so teams are scared to play us because we sit there and hang in with them.”
The Raiders closed out the season playing their best ball, getting four playoff games when on paper they were supposed to be one and done.
“I would say we’re so much more of a team now,” Teague Monroe. “I feel like at the start it was different because you had a lot of sophomores up here, but I think now we’ve got the connection going.”
Section 5AA Tournament
The Raiders dropped to the elimination bracket following a 5-2 loss to Southwest Christian June 1. Broin had the lone hit of the game to break up the no hitter, scoring Tyler Smith and Tanner Nuebarth on a double. Colton Latzke and Teague Monroe allowed only four hits to the No. 2 seed, but the Stars found a way to win.
The Raiders season then came to an end in a 10-5 loss to Breck, where Central had eight hits compared to the Mustangs’ nine. But eight errors had the Raiders on the wrong side of the 10-5 score.
Bennett Molva had two hits and two RBIs. Jake Melsha had one hit and one RBI. Peterson and Jesse Weinand each had an RBI, while Broin, Hoernemann and Hunter Neubarth each had a hit.
