With a pair of wins last week over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Lester Prairie, the Central volleyball team moved to 12-6 on the season and currently tied for first place in the Minnesota River Conference standings (3-0).
“We’ve grown already as a team,” Laya Hallquist said of the team’s progress this year. “And I think we can grow even more and keep going.”
One of the ways the Raiders showcased their growth in the 3-1 win over the Lakers Sept. 27 was maintaining their composure. After Central won the first set comfortably (25-14), the Lakers rallied with a 25-21 win in set two before giving the Raiders a scare in each of the next two sets.
“We definitely played in waves, but we got through at the end,” said Hallquist.
After taking a strong lead in set three, the Raiders lost seven points in a row. While others may have taken a timeout to stem the bleeding, coach Sarah Hammers let her team work it out together on the court.
“We just changed our mindset of working together instead of being frustrated at ourselves,” Hallquist said. “We just worked together to beat them.”
Hammers’ trust in her team paid off as the Raiders went on a 12-1 run to retake the lead an win the set 25-23.
“We know she trusts us when she lets us keep playing,” said Norah Erickson.
In set four, the two sides continued to go back and forth and there was little separation late. The big difference came in the long rallies, where the Raiders seemed to win every one of the momentum-changing plays.
“All of the energy we used to gain that point, we get it all back from winning it,” Erickson said. “Just because of how much we put into it.”
The Raiders went on to win the set 25-22 for the 3-1 victory over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.
Erickson and Hallquist le th team in kills with 11 each, and were followed by Lauren Schmidt (9), Emma Dose (8), Grace Dose (5), Ayla Fox (4), Emma Conser (2) and Britney Smith (1).
Hallquist and Conser each had four aces, Maddy Neumann and Smith both had three, Schmidt had one.
Erickson and Schmidt each had three block assists, while Schmidt and Emma Dose both had one solo block.
Morgan Johnson led the team with 23 digs and was followed by Conser (17), Smith (15), Hallquist (11), Neuman (9), Erickson (4), Schmidt (3) and Emma Dose (2).
Hallquist had 29 assists an Smith had 18, while Neumann, Conser and Grace Dose each had one.
Later in the week, the Raiders defeated Lester Prairie 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-11).
Schmidt le the team in kills with 10, while Emma Dose, Hallquist and Erickson each had eight. Grace Dose had three and Neumann had one.
Hallquist had six aces, Johnson had five and Erickson had one.
Grace Dose and Hallquist each had two block assists.
Johnson led the team in digs with 13 and was followed by Conser (8), Hallquist (5), Neumann (3), Emma Dose (1), Schmidt (1), Faith Hecksel (1) and Grace Dose (1).
Hallquist had 18 assists and was followed by Smith (12), Johnson (2), Schmidt (1), Conser (1) and Neumann (1).
