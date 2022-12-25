The Central boys basketball team won a pair of conference games this past week, defeating Tri-City United 69-55 and Mayer Lutheran 72-42.
Against TCU, the Raiders got a big night from Noah Strickfaden and Braeden O’Neil, as the duo each scored 22 points while combining for 23 free throw attempts. Austin Dent and Aaron Druley both scored nine points, Michael Mackenthun had six and Grant Erickson added one.
O’Neil led the team in rebounds with eight and was followed by Strickfaden (5), Dent (5), Aiden Wachholz (3), Aiden Jensen (2), Aaron Druley (2), Erickson (2), Bradyn Daugs (1) and Benjamin Heuer (1).
Wachholz had three assists, Strickfaden and Dent had two each, Erickson and Jensen both had one.
Strickfaden had four steals and Aaron Druley had two, while Jensen, Dent and Erickson each had one.
Mackenthun, Strickfaden and O’Neil each had one block.
O’Neil led the Raiders against Mayer Lutheran with 28 points and was followed by Strickfaden (17), Mackenthun (8), Wachholz (5), Jake Druley (4), Dent (3), Jensen (2), Heuer (2), Erickson (2) and Zach Wickenhauser (1).
O’Neil earned a double-double with 13 rebounds and was followed by Strickfaden (7), Aaron Druley (4), Wachholz (3), Mackenthun (3), Jake Druley (1), Jensen (1), Dent (1), Daugs (1), Jack Strickfaden (1) and Heuer (1).
Noah Strickfaden led the team in assists with four, Jake Druley and Dent had three each, Wachholz, Mackenthun and O’Neil each had one.
Jake Druley had four steals and Noah Strickfaden had two, while Wachholz, Heuer and O’Neil each had one.
O’Neil, Jensen and Wachholz each had one block in the win.
