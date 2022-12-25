The Central boys basketball team won a pair of conference games this past week, defeating Tri-City United 69-55 and Mayer Lutheran 72-42.

Against TCU, the Raiders got a big night from Noah Strickfaden and Braeden O’Neil, as the duo each scored 22 points while combining for 23 free throw attempts. Austin Dent and Aaron Druley both scored nine points, Michael Mackenthun had six and Grant Erickson added one.

