The Central volleyball team is getting healthy again and what a difference it has made.
“We have all of our players back and are starting to gel as a team,” said coach Sarah Hammers.
The Raiders flipped the script on a pair of conference foes this past week, getting better results both times. Central lost 3-2 to Tri-City United in the second game of the season and then beat them 3-1 Nov. 2, then improved their margin of victory over Sibley East from a 3-2 win in the third game of the season to beat the Wolverines 3-1 Nov. 5
“It means that we are healthy and getting back into the swing of things,” said Hammers.
The Raiders kicked off the week with a rematch of a game that went to the final point (TCU won on a fifth-set tiebreaker). This time the Raiders dropped the first set (25-21), before sweeping the next three to avenge the loss (25-17, 25-12, 25-13).
Grace Strickfaden distributed the ball all over the court with 42 of the team’s 47 assists (four from Allie Fritz and one from Lydia Schrempp) as eight different attackers tallied atleast one kill – Schrempp (15), Kiara Kroells (13), Lilly Brinkman (9), Mikayla Tellers (9), Audrey Kamps (6), Strickfaden (3), Fritz (1) and Paige Lueck (1).
Fritz led the back row with 28 digs and was followed by Strickfaden (21), Schrempp (18), Kroells (13), Rachel Crown (6), Tellers (4), Brinkman (3), Brianna Baumgartner (2), Alyssa Schug (1) and Kamps (1).
Kroells and Brinkman both had a blocked shot, while Tellers and Kamps each had two block assists.
The Raiders also had eight aces – Schremp (3), Fritz (2), Strickfaden (2) and Kroells (1).
Central again got a better result when traveling to Sibley East Nov. 5, winning in four games instead of five this time around (25-15, 25-12, 22-25, 25-20).
The Raiders had a whopping 15 aces – Schrempp (5), Kroells (3), Schug (3), Fritz (2), Strickfaden (1) and Crown (1).
Strickfaden again led the team in assists with 36, while five more Raiders had atleast one – Fritz (4), Schrempp (1), Crown (1), Schug (1) and Norah Erickson (1).
Schrempp led the attack with 13 kills and was followed by Kroells (8), Kamps (8), Brinkman (7), Tellers (7), Strickfaden (3), Fritz (1) and Erickson (1).
Central tallied 10 assisted blocks – Brinkman (4), Strickfaden (3), Schrempp (2) and Kamps (1). Tellers had one solo block in the win.
Fritz had 26 digs in the back row and was followed by Kroells (9), Schrempp (9), Strickfaden (7), Crown (2), Tellers (1), Kamps (1) and Schug (1).
The Raiders close out the season by hosting Le Sueur-Henderson Nov. 12 and Belle Plaine Nov. 19 before the season finale at Southwest Christian Nov. 20.
“As long as we stay healthy we will continue to develop and improve,” said Hammers.
