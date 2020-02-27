Friday night was the last time several Central boys basketball players would be playing in front of their home crowd, with five seniors donning their Raiders jerseys at home for the last time.
“It’s our last home game - it’s special,” said Dominick Sudheimer. “We’ve been doing this for 6, 7, 8 years and this is our last home game, so it hits you.”
Those five seniors – Sudheimer, Austin Smith, Jett Rud, Jerid Fahey and Hayden Molva went out in style, dribbling out the final moments after a dominant 76-47 victory over Tri-City United.
“It’s crazy to think, we’ve been playing together since 3rd, 4th grade and now it’s here and this is the final hoorah,” said Molva. “It was great.”
The Raiders were in control for most of the game, ripping off double-digit runs early and often. That offensive success was based on balanced scoring, which has often been the key factor on whether or not the Raiders come out on the winning end. On Friday night, four players reached double figures – Molva (22), Sudheimer (18), Jake Melsha (13) and Fahey (10).
“We played very well,” said Molva. “We played as a team and that has been the biggest part of the whole season is playing as a team. I think that’s why it turned out the way it did tonight.”
There was only one negative in the game, and it is something the Central boys know they need to fix heading into the postseason. At times TCU was able to cut into the lead with three-pointers and gifted opportunities at the free throw line.
“Defensively we’ve seemed to have a little problem - when we’ve had a lead, we’ve given that up,” said Sudheimer. “We give up a lot of three-pointers and we let teams get to the line a lot. If we can take those things away, it’s going to be a lot easier for us to get these wins.”
On Friday night those miscues happened twice, but were quickly shut down after the Raiders regrouped. The Titans ended the first half on a 10-5 run that included a buzzer-beater three-pointer, only for the Raiders to erupt out of halftime with a barrage of three-pointers that doubled their lead in just over 1 minute of play. And when TCU started to get a couple easy opportunities, Central rebounded out of a timeout with an 11-2 run to shut down any hopes of a comeback.
The win put Central’s final record at 6-20 for the season, though there is a lot to unpack in that number. After a 0-12 start, the Raiders won five of eight games to close out January and start February. Central then lost six in a row before the season finale win.
“It’s been a little underachieving I’d say,” Sudheimer said. “We didn’t come into the year expecting anything crazy like win the conference or anything, but the first half of the year was a little rough. Going into the second half we had a little run and we seemed to get something going. Then we kind of fell back to our old ways, but it seems like we’re almost getting back on track to being a winning team. And right now is that right time going into the playoffs.”
The Raiders have shown flashes of greatness, climbing out of a 34-17 deficit to defeat the second place Minnesota River Conference team Belle Plaine and trailing by only one at half against conference champion Jordan. The Central boys know what the difference is in games like that and others that don’t turn out as well.
“It’s when we play as a team,” Sudheimer said. “We have moments when we try to play the individual game, but it doesn’t work. When we play as a team we get good ball movement. We showed it against Jordan and we’ve showed it against teams like Belle Plaine.”
That team mentality is the key to their success as they head into the postseason
“That’s exactly why we lose to some teams where you’d think we’d win,” Molva said. “Some games we show up not connected, not in tune with each other. It’s all based on how we connect on a night.”
