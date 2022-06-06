By Brevin Monroe
The Central Raiders baseball team defeated the Tri-City United Titans 3-0 in their annual game at Siebert Field, home of the Gophers. With the win, the Raiders captured their first outright conference championship since 1992.
After two quick outs in the top of the first the Raiders were able to manage back to back singles off the bats of junior outfielder Brayden Kohls and senior first baseman Jake Kalkes. Ultimately Tri-City junior pitcher Christopher Johnson was able to escape the jam.
In the bottom of the first, the Raiders junior starting pitcher Teague Monroe gave up one hit before escaping after getting the cleanup hitter Max Krautkremer to fly out to right. The Raiders went down 1-2-3 in the second inning as Johnson recorded his first two strikeouts.
After giving up a leadoff single in the bottom of the second, Monroe matched Johnson with two strikeouts of his own to end the inning scoreless. For the second straight inning, the Raiders remained hitless but Monroe hurled a 1-2-3 inning of his own in the bottom half of the third.
The Raiders offense had been held without a hit through the first three innings and the fourth would be no different, however they would manage a baserunner when junior designated hitter Alex Petersen got hit by a pitch, before getting thrown out trying to advance to third on a ground ball to right.
In the bottom of the fourth, Monroe continued his dominance on the mound again allowing only one hit and facing four batters in the inning sending the game to the fifth still scoreless.
Junior second baseman Jack Bursey led off the inning with a single, their first hit in 11 at bats. However, that would be it for Central in the fifth. Monroe was settled in by this point in the ballgame and recorded another 1-2-3 inning.
The Raiders bats hadn’t been this quiet since the first game of the season, but finally, in the sixth inning you could see a team that wanted to be conference champions as the bats awoke.
Kohls led off the inning with a triple to deep right center and was knocked in a few pitches later on a single up the middle from Kalkes. A popout sent up Petersen where he came through in a big way, blasting a double to left center field to knock in Kalkes.
“I’m glad we could get some runs for Teague. He pitched a great game and I’m glad we broke through for him,” Kalkes said.
After a sacrifice fly sent Petersen to third, a two out hit by Bursey scored the third run of the inning for the Raiders and that would be all they needed with the way Monroe was pitching.
In the bottom of the sixth inning Monroe again faced only 4 batters and gave up one hit, but crucially allowed no runs, putting Central an inning away from the conference championship.
The Raiders were unable to add a run in the top of the seventh, but had a 3-0 lead and only needed three outs. Another leadoff single for the Titans put Monroe in a familiar situation and this time his defense would help him out as Bursey recorded a double play.
Monroe issued his first walk of the game with two outs in the seventh, but finished off the complete game shutout with his sixth strikeout of the game, giving Central the conference title and closing the regular season with a big win at Siebert Field.
“We have to keep playing the way we did tonight, but hopefully get a few more hits,” Monroe said.
Kalkes and Kohls led the way, as both recorded three hits. Kalkes also drove in what proved to be the winning run. Bursey added two hits and an RBI of his own. Petersen also had a hit and RBI.
The Raiders also won their first 5AA section playoff game against Howard Lake-Waverly Winsted on Thursday, 11-1. Central, the 6-seed, will face off against third seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake on Tuesday in Glencoe with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 7-6 on May 13.
“Every time you win the next game gets a little bigger,” Raiders head coach Jon Wroge said.
