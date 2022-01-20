With a pair of wins last week, the Central girls basketball team put together a three game win streak that had them above .500, highlighted by a double-overtime thriller against Hutchinson. Emma Conser netted a three-pointer at the end of regulation and both sides scored nine points in the first overtime before the Raiders earned the 77-72 win over the Tigers with an 11-6 margin in the second overtime.
“This was a very exciting game as well as the best game we have played so far,” said coach Gary Lembcke. “Hutchinson is an excellent team.”
Conser and Lauren Schmidt led Central in scoring, netting 25 and 24 points to lift the Raiders to victory. Kassi Herrmann also reached double digits with 12, while Norah Erickson and Laya Hallquist each added six, with Ayla Fox and Morgan Johnson scoring two each.
Schmidt hauled in 11 rebounds to earn the double-double, with her and Erickson dominating at the rim Erickson had seven rebounds as well, with the duo accounting for five blocks (three from Schmidt, two from Erickson). Also earning rebounds were Herrmann (6), Conser (5), Fox (3), Hallquist (2), Johnson (2) and Kalli Wischnack (1).
Herrmann led the team in assists with six and Hallquist pitched in four, while Conser, Wischnack and Schmidt each had three.
Conser, Wischnack, Johnson and Schmidt all had two steals, while Hallquist and Erickson had one each.
Central 60 Le Sueur-Henderson 21
The Raiders earned a win against Minnesota River Conference rival Le Sueur-Henderson thanks to a defensive effort that saw 24 steals from 10 different Central players - Emma Conser (5), Kassi Herrmann (5), Lauren Schmidt (4), Norah Erickson (4), Ayla Fox (1), Kalli Wischnack (1), Josey Beneke (1), Laya Hallquist (1), Morgan Johnson (1), Madison Lueck (1). The Raiders also had four blocks - Norah Erickson (2), Ayla Fox (1), Maddy Neumann (1).
“This was a game we controlled with our defense,” said Lembcke. “We were very aggressive which forced many turnovers.”
Conser led the team in scoring with 21 and was followed by Schmidt (11), Herrmann (8), Hallquist (4), Erickson (4), Lueck (3), Neumann (2), Wischnack (2), Johnson (2) and Brittney Smith (2).
Erickson led the team in rebounds with eight and Fox had six. Hallquist and Herrmann both had three, while Wischnack, Johnson and Schmidt each had two.
Conser led the team in assists with four, Hallquist tallied three and Erickson added two. Fox, Wischnack, Beneke, Herrmann and Schmidt each had one.
With the wins, the Raiders move to 7-5 on the season.
