The Central cross country team had a busy week but successful week, hosting a Tuesday meet at Baylor Park before the girls won the Crusader Invitational at Mankato Loyola.
A great week of cross country - not easy to do a double (two meets in a week), but the athletes are running very well both individually and as a team,” said coach Mark Lagergren. “They are working very hard.”
Amanda Brinkman led the girls squad in their first place finish in Mankato, taking second place with a time of 20 minutes, 53.7 seconds. EllaMae Neaton was close behind in fifth (22:42.0) and was followed by Lacy Buckentin (25:04.4, 17th), Sarah Steinhagen (25:58.3, 20), Josie Beneke (26:05.1, 22), Marlena Beneke (27:20.6, 29) and Sarah Kostecka (31:35.2, 34).
The boys took third at the meet, with Jake Druley also taking second place (17:20.5). Gabe Michels was close behind in fourth (18:24.8) and was followed by Tyler Neubarth (19:23.6, 11), Aaron Druley (20:13.0, 20) and Roman Holland (20:33.2, 26).
At Baylor Park, Jake Druley was the top finisher for the Raiders, taking fifth place (17:25.63). He was followed by Michels (18:23.54, 16), Neubarth (19:49.84, 55), Aaron Druley (20:17.55, 71), Holland (21:25.83, 87), Nolan Glander (22:53.27, 101) and Aiden Gillett (23:19.73, 107).
Brinkman led the Central girls with a 12th place finish (21:16.64) and was followed by Neaton (24:03.32, 46), Buckentin (25:31.57, 68), Josie Beneke (25:51.82, 71), Steinhagen (26:04.80, 77), Teagan Wenzel (26:20.03, 80) and Marlena Beneke (27:57.06, 93).
