The Central boys basketball team overcame a double-digit second half deficit to earn a hard-fought win Jan. 16, handing Sibley East a 58-55 loss.
The Wolverines came to town Thursday night looking for their fifth win of the season and third conference victory, while the Raiders were looking for firsts in both categories.
Sibley East held the edge for much of the game, leading 30-20 at the break and leading by as much as 13 in the second half before the Raiders showcased their signature resilience when fighting back to take the lead.
That double-digit lead was almost entirely erased just a few minutes into the second half and the Raiders took a 54-53 lead with under a minute left to play, with Central ultimately earning the 58-55 win, their first of the season.
A 26-point night from Sibley East’s Aaron Flieth was not enough to deliver the win for the Wolverines, as the three-headed scoring threat of Brady Will, Dominick Sudheimer and Hayden Molva led the Raiders. Will scored 19, Sudheimer tallied 16 and Molva finished with 13. Thomas Jensen scored five, Jake Melsha scored three and Jerid Fahey scored two.
After heading to Tri-City United Jan. 21, the Raiders host back-to-back home games against Le Sueur-Henderson Jan. 24 and Glencoe-Silver Lake Jan. 25. After games at New Ulm Cathedral Jan. 27 and Belle Plaine Jan. 30, the Raiders host Southwest Christian Feb. 3 before heading to Mayer Lutheran Feb. 7. A three game homestand then followed Feb. 8 against Dassel-Cokato, Feb. 11 against St. Peter and Feb. 13 against Jordan before a rematch Feb. 18 at Sibley East.
