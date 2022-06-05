The Central softball team entered the Section 5AA Tournament as the underdogs as the No. 9 seed, always playing against a higher seed. Yet the Raiders did not let that deter them, winning three elimination games while knocking off the No. 8, No. 4 and No. 2 seeds in the process.
“I’m really happy, we went further than we thought we would,” said Anna Meeker.
The Raiders started the postseason on the road with the possibility of their season coming to an end at PACT Charter May 23, but ultimately prevailed 6-2.
“All of us came in thinking that it is going to be tougher because it is an elimination game in the first round and you are the lower seed,” said Kelsey Harms. “We got tired a few times, but we pulled through and got the win, so it worked out.”
The win kicked off a busy week, as the Raiders moved into the double elimination round of the tournament.
“It was definitely a busy week for us with the start of playoffs and end of school year and I think the girls did a really good job of focusing on those different things when they were needed at different times,” said coach Darrin Fox. “I thought the road game helped us in some ways because we really focused well to doing what was needed to get a win to start section play. I thought we did a good job of getting an early lead and kept building on that lead but also weren’t quite able to get a needed hit in a couple of situations that really could have opened the game up for us.”
Addie Willems pitched a great game and the Raider bats were able to get different little rallies going with hits from the top of their lineup and also a couple of rallies started from the bottom of the lineup as well. Kelsey Harms was 3-4 in the game with four RBIs and should have had a fourth hit on a ball that was a rocket to second, helping the Raiders avoid elimination and keep their season alive.
“We did really well with the pressure, we were pushing even when we gave up runs and we pushed through,” said Willems. “I think it went really well. We played together as a team.”
On Tuesday, Central competed very well against Rockford, who at the time was the No. 1 seed in the section. Sammy Krohn threw a really solid game for the Raiders and had two pitches that Rockford’s pitcher sent over the fence, but all in all, the defense had some bright spots in the 5-1 loss and the Central hitters had a number of good at-bats and swings against their pitcher who has been very good over the last 2 years. Taylor Parpart, Kalli Wischnack and Morgan Johnson had hits for the Raiders with Parpart scoring on a Wischnack single.
Thursday was a long day of momentum swings for the Raiders, and given the depth of their section competition, Central needed to beat No. 4 seed Glencoe-Silver Lake to stay in, and the Raiders did just that by winning a nail biting game by a score of 7-6. Central was able to get a lot of baserunners on in the first three innings against the Panthers and build a six run lead. The bottom 1/3 of the order started a couple of different rallies with multiple hits by Parpart and Krohn and even though the top part of the lineup didn’t always get hits, they did a great job of putting the ball in play to get runners moved over and across the plate. Laya Hallquist had a big run, scoring a triple in the fifth to end the scoring for the Raiders and Willems and Krohn shared the pitching duties in this game with Willems getting the win and Krohn the save.
“Both girls did a nice job of working through some problem spots in different innings and also letting their defense make some plays behind them,” said Fox.
Both teams had a couple of errors in the game that were costly but in the last inning Krohn made some big pitches to get a couple of pop up outs with runners on that would close the game out.
After the G-SL win, the Raiders moved to face the No. 2 seed Maranatha Christian Mustangs, who were coming off their own one-run game loss to Maple Lake.
Maranatha was a preseason pick to be high in the section and had the record to prove that. Sammy Krohn threw a brilliant seven innings to hold the Mustangs down to just two runs, both of them coming in the seventh inning and Krohn really utilized her off-speed pitches well and had some great location on many of them.
What really helped was the Raiders scoring in the top of the first off a Hallquist single and Willems walk, Kallie Wischnack moved the runners over a base with a sacrifice bunt and Morgan Johnson came through with a clutch single. Hallquist was 2/3 in the game with two runs scored and Johnson was 3/4 with three RBI’s as she would again get RBIs in the sixth and seventh inning. Once again the lower 1/3rd of the Raiders lineup was productive with Lauren Schmidt launching a double that just missed a home run, but gave the Raiders a start to the fifth inning in which she would score and Parpart continued her good day at the plate with another hit to start the seventh inning rally. Kelsey Harms put the stamp on the game with a two-out double in the seventh to score two and she would score on Johnson’s infield hit.
“It was a great day of softball for these girls and we had so many girls contribute to our success, from baserunning, to timely hits, to defensive plays to being good teammates, the girls really showed that they are capable of being a very good softball team,” said Fox. “This week will be another tough week with our backs against the wall with having a loss, but I think last week has given us some confidence in all the games we played and we hope we can continue that to a great finish in the section tournament.”
The Raiders were all smiles after the win over Maranatha, finding out they, a No. 9 seed, just knocked off the No. 2 seed.
“We just figured it out after the game, it’s probably better that we didn’t know,” said Meeker. We did really we’ll defensively and we worked well together.”
And much like in their first two elimiation games, the Raiders did not buckle to the pressure, getting the final outs with the Mustangs threatening to tie the game with multiple runners on base.
“[We took it] one play at a time, we did what we could,” said Krohn. “We played really well and stuck together as a whole group.”
With the three wins, the Raiders are one of the four teams remaining out of the 14 that started the week.
“This is a confidence booster,” said Meeker. “We beat the No. 2 seed, let’s go!”
