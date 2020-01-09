The Central girls basketball team had a tough task when taking on the No. 9 ranked Tigers of Hutchinson, falling 64-44.
“Hutch is a very good team,” coach Gary Lembcke said. “Their defense caused us to make numerous turnovers.”
Hannah Zellmann led the scoring effort with 14 points, while Audrey Kamps and Grace Strickfaden joined her in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively. Allison Fritz and Lilly Brinkman both scored four and Marin Springeler added one.
Kamps’ 10 rebounds gave her a double-double, while Zellmann and Brinkman each had five boards. Emma Conser and Kassi Herrmann both grabbed three rebounds, Fritz and Springeler had one each.
Fritz had four assists and Kalli Wischnack had three to lead Central. Herrmann and Fritz each had one.
Kamps had four steals, while Zellmann, Strickfaden, Fritz, Brinkman and Wischnack each had one.
The Raiders host Sibley East Jan. 9 before heading to Kasson-Mantorville Jan. 11 for a showcase tournament. Central then takes on Tri-City United Jan. 14 before returning home Jan. 17 to take on Le Sueur-Henderson.
