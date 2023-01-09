The Central boys have been making waves on the football field and the basketball court during the 2022-23 school year, and many across the state of Minnesota are taking notice of their athletic prowess. Three Raiders have been in the top 10 in several statistical categories this year – quarterback/receiver duo Noah Strickfaden and Hunter Neubarth, and now Braeden O’Neil.

“It’s been a lot of fun, we’ve had a lot of good guys around us, it’s not just us three,” said Strickfaden. “It’s a product of all the hard work we’ve put in during the offseason.”

Load comments