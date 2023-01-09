The Central boys have been making waves on the football field and the basketball court during the 2022-23 school year, and many across the state of Minnesota are taking notice of their athletic prowess. Three Raiders have been in the top 10 in several statistical categories this year – quarterback/receiver duo Noah Strickfaden and Hunter Neubarth, and now Braeden O’Neil.
“It’s been a lot of fun, we’ve had a lot of good guys around us, it’s not just us three,” said Strickfaden. “It’s a product of all the hard work we’ve put in during the offseason.”
While the fruits of their labor are coming during the Fall and Winter seasons, the work was put in during the Summer months.
“A lot of our teammates are making shots, I think that is a product of all the work we put in the during the offseason as a group and as a unit,” Strickfaden said of the basketball team’s early success. “Those early morning Summer practices are really starting to show.”
In the Fall, the Raiders had a stellar season on the football field, making it all the way to the a section championship game. There were many standouts on the field that led the Raiders to a title game, including many weapons in the passing game for Strickfaden, but his connection with receiver Hunter Neubarth was one of the best in the state.
Strickfaden and Hunter Neubarth proved to be one of the most prolific duos in the state, with each finishing in the top 10 statewide in three categories. Strickfaden had the fourth most completions in all of Minnesota with 179, had the 10th most passing yards with 2,056 and the sixth most passing touchdowns with 27. Hunter Neubarth had the fifth most receptions with 68, the 10th most yards with 872 and the fourth most touchdowns with 14. Noah Strickfaden was also selected to the South All-Star Team and Academic All State 2A.
“It was an honor to be able to represent the South team in the All-Star game,” Strickfaden said. “I would say a big reason why [I was selected] is my teammates and coaches, because those are the guys who are making the plays and drawing them up for me.”
Strickfaden was taken aback by the size of US Bank Stadium as he had the honor of playing on the same field as the Minnesota Vikings. It was also a bit of irony that Strickfaden got to play at a stadium that seats 73,000 fans, as he and the Raiders barely had any seating at their home field this year as it was under construction. The Central football team had an incredible year, but spent it mostly on the road.
“Only two real home games, but we had really good support from the community,” said Strickfaden. “They would come out no matter where we were playing, so that was nice to see.”
Part of their success on the football field came to their size, as the Raiders were able to dominate the line of scrimmage and force their will on opponents. That size has now transferred over to the basketball court.
“I think this is the first time in forever that Central has size, especially in boys basketball,” Strickfaden said. “That helps the guards get more open shots. And then when the posts are making plays, that makes us pretty hard to stop.”
And none are bigger than Braeden O’Neil, who can seemingly score at will. O’Neil set the school’s single season scoring record last year with 620 points, passing Layton Schlueter’s 595 and Brice Panning’s 575. The offseason has done little to slow O’Neil down, as he is currently fourth in total points and points per game in Minnesota with 237 points and 29.6 points per game, and posted a school record 61 points in a 90-82 win over Monticello Dec. 9.
“The improvement level, even in the first week of practice I saw, I thought this guy is going to be a problem for the conference and really the whole state of Minnesota,” said Strickfaden. “It really shows the work he’s put in. It’s really nice to have a guy like that who you can rely on.”
The Raiders have height across the board, leading to a strong rebounding effort on the court that has elevated the Central boys to a 6-2 start to the season.
“The goal of every game is to outrebound the other team, our coach preaches that we should never get outrebounded this year,” said Strickfaden. “I think the more rebounds you get, the more chances you get to score. So most of the time if you outrebound a team, you’re going to finish with a ‘W’ in the win column. So the more rebounds the better for us.”
The start to the 2022-23 season was not without it’s bumps however, as the weather has wreaked havoc on the schedule. But as the new year rolls around, the Raiders are looking to get to work.
“It’s kind of a bit of an adjustment some times, but now the real season starts after New Year’s,” Strickfaden said. “Time to get rolling, time to establish our identity as a team. Now we’ve just got to out there and finish.”
Central 67 Jordan 70
The Raiders had a tough start to the Dec. 29 matchup with the Jaguars, falling behind by double digits early and trailing 39-30 at the break. While the Raiders did not pick up the win, they did fight back and had a chance to win at the end of the game, with only a last second shot keeping them from completing the comeback.
“We played well,” said Strickfaden. “We learned a lot about ourselves, we started down like 16-2 and came back. The guy made a tough shot, we’ll live with it. We’ll just have to regroup and focus on [the next game].”
The Raiders shot 40 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the free throw line while netting five three-pointers and grabbing 40 rebounds.
Strickfaden led the scoring with 22 points and was followed by O’Neil (16), Aiden Wachholz (9), Aiden Jensen (8), Austin Dent (5), Aaron Druley (5) and Jake Druley (2).
O’Neil recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds, while Wachholz and Strickfaden each had seven boards. Jensen and Aaron Druely both had four rebounds and Michael Mackenthun had three. Jake Druley and Dent each had one.
Strickfaden finished with a team-high five assists, Aaron Druley had three, Dent and Wachholz each had one.
Strickfaden had four steals, while Jake Druley, Dent, Aaron Druley, Wachholz and O’Neil each had one.
Strickfaden and Aaron Druley each had one block. Dent and Jake Druley each drew one charge.
