The Central volleyball team split a pair of conference games to remain in the top half of the Minnesota River Conference standings, tied with Belle Plaine and just one game back of Mayer Lutheran.
The Raiders bounced back from their first conference loss of the year with a win against Lester Prairie, downing the Bulldogs in straight sets (25-13, 25-20. 25-9).
Laya Hallquist led the team in assists with 24, Britney Smith had five and Morgan Johnson had two. Paige Lueck, Lauren Schmidt and Adeline Willems each had one.
Emma Dose led the team with 11 kills and was followed by Schmidt (7), Hallquist (7), Lueck (4), Meghan Barr (3), Willems (2), Mikayla Tellers (1) and Grace Dose (1).
The Raiders had 11 aces in the win – Emma Conser (3), Johnson (3), Hallquist (2), Cadee Vinkenmeier (2), Lueck (1).
Johnson led the back row with 24 digs and was followed by Lueck (8), Emma Dose (7), Conser (6), Hallquist (5), Vinkenmeier (4), Schmidt (3), Willems (3), Smith (1) and Grace Dose (1).
Grace Dose had a solo block, while Schmidt and Emma Dose each had a block assist.
The win comes after the Raiders’ first conference loss when Sibley East won 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 28-26).
Schmidt led the team in kills with 10 and was followed by Tellers (7), Emma Dose (7), Barr (5), Lueck (3) and Hallquist (3).
Johnson led the team in digs with 13 and was followed by Lueck (11), Hallquist (9), Conser (7), Vinkenmeier (7), Emma Dose (4), Schmidt (2), Willems (2), Barr (2) and Tellers (1).
Tellers, Schmidt and Hallquist each had two block assists, while Emma Dose and Lueck each had one block assist.
Hallquist dished out 27 assists, while Lueck and Johnson each had three.
Lueck, Johnson and Hallquist each had an ace.
