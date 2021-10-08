The Central volleyball team split a pair of games last week, falling 3-2 to Holy Family Catholic before defeating conference foe Le Sueur-Henderson to remain unbeaten in Minnesota River Conference play (3-0).
The Raiders started off the week with a back-and-forth battle with the Fire, winning set one 25-14 before consecutive losses in sets two in three (25-23, 25-21), then rebounded with a 25-20 set four win, only to lose 15-13 in the fifth set tiebreaker.
Laya Hallquist had 38 of the team’s 44 assists (two from Morgan Johnson, one each from Lauren Schmidt, Emma Dose, Emma Conser and Paige Lueck), facilitating an offense that had eight players record a kill – Schmidt (11), Mikayla Tellers (9), Lueck (8), Hallquist (4), Adeline Willems (1), Meghan Barr (1) and Conser (1).
Morgan Johnson led a back row that had four players in double figures for digs, as she had 23 to lead the team, while Hallquist tallied 16, Lueck recorded 15 and Conser finished with 14. Also tallying digs on the night was Willems (8), Cadee Vinkenmeier (6), Schmidt (4), Tellers (4), Britney Smith (2) and Emma Dose (1).
The Raiders tallied 12 aces in the loss – Hallquist (5), Johnson (3), Conser (2) and Vinkenmeier (2).
Schmidt had three block assists, while Hallquist had one and a solo block. Lueck and Emma Dose also had a block assist.
Central responded to the close loss with a 3-1 win over the Giants Thursday (25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17).
Schmidt led the team in kills with 13 and was followed by Emma Dose (8), Barr (5), Grace Dose (5), Conser (4), Hallquist (3) and Lueck (3). Hallquist had 34 assists, Johnson had two, Conser and Lueck each had one.
Conser led the back row with 18 digs and was followed by Johnson (11), Lueck (10), Hallquist (9), Willems (9), Schmidt (2), Emma Dose (1), Barr (1) and Grace Dose (1). Barr har two block assists, while Schmidt and Grace Dose each had one.
Hallquist, Lueck and Willems each had an ace in the win.
