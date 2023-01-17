The Central boys basketball team got a big win over Lester Prairie Thursday night, dispatching the Bulldogs in a 54-41 win.
“Defensively we played pretty well,” Noah Strickfaden said. “We were pretty tough on the defensive end. Offensively we didn’t play as bad as the scoreboard shows, some shots just didn’t fall.”
The Raiders got revenge on the Bulldogs after being swept in the season series during the 2021-22 campaign. Yet the ‘Dogs met their match in the Raiders, as the Central boys got a lot bigger in the offseason, taking away Lester Prairie’s advantage.
“Last year lost to Lester twice in a row, so it’s really nice to get this win,” said Braeden O’Neil. “[The difference this year was our] size, which is big, because Lester is a big, physical team as well. That was a big bonus.”
The Raiders were dominant on the boards with 54 in the win, including 21 offensive rebounds. O’Neil grabbed 17, Aiden Wachholz had 10, Michael Mackenthun hauled in seven and Noah Strickfaden finished with six. Those rebounds were key as Lester Prairie’s defense held the Raiders to just 31 percent shooting from the field.
“They’ve been pretty good these last couple years, they’re pretty tough,” said Noah Strickfaden. “It’s hard to score against a team that’s playing tough defense. And if they’re knocking down shots, they can beat anyone on any given day.”
While the game was close throughout, O’Neil had complete confidence in his team coming out on top.
“It’s a little stressful, but I always thought we were going to win, we just had to be calm and collected,” he said. “We played well. We struggled a little bit there at the end of the game, but we came through and we played well.”
O’Neil led the scoring with 26 points to earn the 26-17 double-double. Noah Strickfaden scored 13, Wachholz had five, Mackenthun had four, Aiden Jensen and Austin Dent each had three.
Noah Strickfaden led the team in assists with four, while O’Neil and Wachholz each had one. Strickfaden also had six steals and five deflections to lead the team in both categories. Jensen, Dent, Mackenthun and O’Neil each had two deflections. Wachholz had two steals, Dent and Mackenthun each had one.
O’Neil had two blocks in the win.
Another factor in the game was fouls/free throws – the Raiders only had seven fouls, while they accumulated 20 free throw attempts.
With the win, the Raiders remain undefeated in Minnesota River Conference play, having defeated two teams who finished above them in the MRC standings a year ago.
“It’s nice that this is a conference win and we can keep up the undefeated streak for the conference season,” said Noah Strickfaden. “That’s the goal.”
Central 76
Medford 48
The Central boys moved to 8-2 on the season with a lopsided victory over Medford Jan. 6. The Raiders shot 40 percent from the field with 10 players scoring, while also grabbing 56 rebounds to run away with the win.
O’Neil had a game-high 28 points and was followed by Noah Strickfaden (12), Aaron Druley (8), Wachholz (6), Mitchell Druley (5), Micah Fenney (5), Jensen (4), Jack Strickfaden (3), Gavin Cummings (3) and Benjamin Heuer (2).
O’Neil earned another double-double with 15 rebounds and was followed by Wachholz (9), Fenney (9), Grant Erickson (3), Heuer (3), Noah Strickfaden (3), Jensen (3), Aaron Druley (2), Mitchell Druley (1), Dent (1), Bradyn Daugs (1) and Mackenthun (1).
Noah Strickfaden led the team with eight assists and was followed by O’Neil (3), Heuer (1), Mackenthun (1), Aaron Druley (1), Daugs (1), Jensen (1) and Mitchell Druley (1).
O’Neil had two blocks and two steals, Fenney and Wachholz each had one block, Noah Strickfaden and Mitchell Druley each had one steal.
