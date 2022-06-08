The Central cross country team is set to have a busy day at the Section 2A Championship June 4 in Mankato, after more than a dozen athletes qualified for the meet after competing in the Section 2A North meet in Sibley East May 26.
Jake Druley won both the 1,600 and the 3,200 meter races, posting winning times of 4:49.18 and 10:31.95.
The boys qualified in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, as the 4x100 team of Noah Strickfaden, Josiah Schnabel, Mitchell Druley and Danny Padilla took third with a time of 46.14, while the 4x200 team of Noah Strickfaden, Jack Strickfaden, Mitchell Druley and Danny Padilla also took third with a time of 1:37.12.
Mitchell Druley and Noah Strickfaden both qualified in the 200, as Druley placed second (23.74) and Strickfaden took fifth (24.06). Jack Strickfaden qualified in the 400 with an eighth place finish of 57.15.
The boys also qualified in five field events, as Josiah Schnabel took third in the shot put (43-8), Nathan Panning took fourth in the high jump (5-4) and seventh in the triple jump (37-3.75), Tyler Neubarth took eighth in the pole vault (9-6) and Danny Padilla took seventh in the long jump (17-9.5).
The girls qualified in the 4x200 relay as the team of Maddy Neumann, Bethany Daugs, Kate Strickfaden and Mikayla Tellers placed fourth with a time of 1:58.10.
Tellers also qualified in the 100 by taking eighth (13.74) and placed third in the high jump (4-10), Neumann took seventh in the 400 (1:06.54), Iris Husberg took fifth in the high jump (4-10), Kate Strickfaden took sixth in the 200 (29.44) and EllaMae Neaton took seventh in the 1,600 (6:13.61).
Mens Results
100 Meters
22 Lucas Urness 15.19
23 Dylan Kromarek 16.25
200 Meters
2 Mitchell Druley 23.74
5 Noah Strickfaden 24.06
400 Meters
8 Jack Strickfaden 57.15
9 Kieran Allison 57.33
1600 Meters
1 Jake Druley 4:49.18
3200 Meters
1 Jake Druley 10:31.95
4x100 Relay
3 Noah Strickfaden, Josiah Schnabel, Mitchell Druley, Danny Padilla 46.14
4x200 Relay
3 Noah Strickfaden, Jack Strickfaden, Mitchell Druley, Danny Padilla 1:37.12
4x400 Relay
7 Kieran Allison, Collins Willems, Hunter Smith, Jack Strickfaden 4:04.97
Shot Put - 12lb
3 Josiah Schnabel 43-08.00
9 Lucas Urness 34-02.50
18 Treyton Gratz 31-07.50
Discus - 1.6kg
23 Brody Behrens 80-08
24 Hunter Smith 79-05
25 Nathan Panning 79-00
High Jump
4 Nathan Panning 5-04.00
9 Samuel Pauly 5-00.00
Pole Vault
8 Tyler Neubarth 9-06.00
16 Caleb Michels 7-06.00
Long Jump
7 Danny Padilla 17-09.50
13 Samuel Pauly 16-10.50
26 Bryce Urness 10-02.00
Triple Jump
7 Nathan Panning 37-03.75
23 Treyton Gratz 31-08.25
Womens Results
100 Meters
8 Mikayla Tellers 13.74
10 Kate Strickfaden 14.27
22 Holly Feist 15.72
200 Meters
6 Kate Strickfaden 29.44
14 Teagan Wenzel 30.89
400 Meters
7 Maddy Neumann 1:06.54
9 EllaMae Neaton 1:07.41
17 Iris Husberg 1:10.22
800 Meters
13 Alison Schrupp 2:45.72
17 Teagan Wenzel 2:58.84
1600 Meters
7 EllaMae Neaton 6:13.61
300m Hurdles - 30”
15 Holly Feist 1:01.81
4x200 Relay
4 Maddy Neumann, Bethany Daugs, Kate Strickfaden, Mikayla Tellers 1:58.10
4x400 Relay
5 Maddy Neumann, Bethany Daugs, Alison Schrupp, EllaMae Neaton 4:32.40
4x800 Relay
5 Bethany Daugs, Iris Husberg, Teagan Wenzel, Alison Schrupp 11:29.95
Shot Put - 4kg
9 Raven McCullough 28-01.00
13 Rachel Scott 25-01.00
17 Elizabeth Lenzen 24-08.00
Discus - 1kg
13 Raven McCullough 78-02
24 Rachel Scott 62-03
High Jump
3 Mikayla Tellers 4-10.00
5 Iris Husberg 4-10.00
15 Maddy Neumann 4-06.00
Long Jump
15 Teagan Wenzel 12-11.50
21 Alison Schrupp 12-05.00
28 Avery Lueck 10-02.25
Triple Jump
19 Avery Lueck 24-08.25
