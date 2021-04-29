The Central softball team did not record stats last year, much like the rest of the state, as the season was put on pause. So the Raiders are making up for lost time, scoring 68 runs during a four-game win streak.
While the Titans of Tri-City United managed to score in the double-digits in a doubleheader against the Raiders April 22, that was not nearly enough to topple a team scoring 17 runs a game.
“Thursday against TCU were two back and forth games with a lot of runs scored,” said coach Darrin Fox. “Both teams hit the ball very well, we were lucky enough to string runs together in crucial times in both games in the later innings and we also made some good fielding plays at important times.”
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Raiders played from behind for much of the game despite a final score of 18-11 that had Central on top. TCU scored four runs in the second inning to jump ahead, then responded to a seven-run fourth inning by the Raiders to retake the lead at 9-8. With the game knotted at 11-11, Central then put another seven-run inning to take the lead and dash any hopes of a late rally.
In the seventh, Hayden Glander singled and stole second to set up an RBI single from Emma Conser that proved to be the winning run, but the Raiders were far from done. Lilly Brinkman singled and Addie Willems batted in a run on a single. Following a single from Meghan Barr, Audrey Kamps and Laya Haulquist both batted in runs on sacrifice flies. With two outs, the Raiders kept on scoring, as Kalli Wischnack walked, then Lydia Schrempp hit a two-RBI double before a dropped third strike had her crossing the plate to put the final score at 18-11.
The Raiders also had seven runs in the fourth inning, when Kamps doubled to score Willems to start the rally. Hallquist and Schrempp then hit RBI singles with two outs, leading to an RBI from Glander, an RBI double from Conser and an RBI from Brinkman.
A two-out, RBI triple in the fifth inning from Glander and two-out, RBI singles from Kamps and Hallquist gave the Raiders 13 RBIs when they had two outs.
“I was impressed with our ability to get some crucial two out hits to score runs and we did a good job of limiting our strikeouts at the plate in both games, so that part of our game is improving,” said Fox. “We also had some very good execution and productive at bats as well to get good pitches to hit.”
The Raiders had 21 hits in the win – Willems (3), Brinkman (3), Barr (3), Glander (3), Schrempp (2), Conser (2), Kamps (2), Hallquist (2) and Wischnack (1).
Schrempp led the team in RBIs with four, Kamps and Hallquist each had three and Conser had two. Wischnack, Glander and Willems each had one.
Schrempp, Kamps, Conser and Brinkman each had a double, Glander hit a triple and Wischnack hit a homer.
Willems picked up the win in seven innings with four strikeouts.
Central 24 TCU 12
The break in between games did little to slow the Raiders down as they scored nine runs in the first inning before running away with a 24-12 win on 21 hits.
Down 3-0 in the first inning, Wischnack started a nine-run rally after getting hit by a pitch in the lead-off spot. Glander then plated the first run on a single, before a single from Schrempp and another hit-by-pitch sent Brinkman to first to load the bases. Conser batted in two runs on a single, then Willems brought in two more teammates on a double. Barr got on base to keep the rally going, leading to RBI singles from Kamps, Hallquist and Wischnack. Schrempp brought in the ninth and final run of the inning on a sacrifice fly.
The Raiders added three more runs in the second when Conser, Willems and Barr loaded the bases, leading to a pair of runners scoring off the bats of Kamps and Hallquist, with a passed ball putting a runner across the board in between.
Central continued to deliver in the clutch in the fourth when Hallquist and Wischnack both reached base on two-out singles, leading to a two-RBI double from Glander.
With TCU looking to make a comeback, the Raiders ended the game in the fifth with 10 runs. Brinkman and Conser singled to start the inning, then Barr walked to load the bases. A sacrifice fly from Kamps scored a run to put Central up three, but once again, down to just one out the Raiders continued to send in runs. Hallquist tripled to plate two, then Wischnack and Glander both hit RBI singles. Schrempp singled to keep the rally going, then Brinkman plated two more runners with a double, before Conser hit an RBI double and Willems hit a walk-off home run to put the final score at 24-12.
Conser was perfect at the plate with five hits in five at-bats, while Wischnack, Glander and Hallquist each had three. Schrempp, Brinkman and Willems all had two hits and Kamps had one. Willems and Hallquist led the team with four RBIs each, while Kamps, Conser and Glander each had three. Wischnack and Brinkman both had two RBIs and Schrempp had one.
Wroge earned the win in five innings on the mound in which Central looked good on both sides of the ball.
“Audrey Kamps made some very good plays at short stop for us in both games,” said Fox. “Kalli Wischnack was a very big offensive spark for us in both games and Laya Hallquist had some very productive at bats to build her confidence also.”
Central 2 Le Sueuer-Henderson 12
The Raiders hung with the Giants for the first half of the game before Le Sueuer-Henderson broke away late to win the Friday matchup.
“Le Sueur-Henderson is one of the best teams in Class 2A, we had a good first 3.5 innings against them on both offense and defense,” said Fox. “We loaded bases and got a run in the first, just couldn’t quite get a big hit.”
Willems frustrated the Giants with two scoreless innings to start the game, while the Raiders offense kept the game tied at 2-2 after Le Sueur-Henderson got their first few runs.
“Addie Willems threw very well for the first three innings, kept their hitters off balance some and placing of pitches was done well also,” Fox said. “Our girls again had good contact and execution in the next couple innings to get the score tied at 2-2.”
The Giants eventually found their stride and pulled away to win the game 12-2.
“In the fourth inning, LS-H really squared the ball up better and were able to get a rally going which is when they are dangerous with their speed,” said Fox. “Sammy Krohn pitched the fifth and sixth inning to get some varsity work in. Sammy gave up some runs, but got needed experience for us for the future.”
Conser led the team at the plate with two hits and an RBI, while Glander, Willems, Brinkman and Kamps each had one hit. Barr had the other RBI in the loss.
The two wins and one loss move the Raiders to 4-2 on the season.
“I was happy with our girls preparation during the week, they did some good things at the plate throughout our lineup, they also are starting to adjust to different styles of play against us on defense, and we played good competition which is always beneficial to see what we can get better at,” said Fox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.