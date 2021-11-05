The Central cross country team traveled to Blue Earth Oct. 29 for the MSHSL Section 2A Cross Country Championships, with two Raiders earning a berth at the Class A State Meet.

“I do not think most people realize how tough and amazing it is to get to the state meet - you have to qualify only at the section meet - that day, just one race,” said coach Mark Lagergren. “Yes they added a class this year, but there are only 160 athletes running in the Class A State Cross Country meet. And of the 160, 112 are there because they are on a team. Only 48 individuals qualified for the state meet.”

Juniors Jake Druley and Amanda Brinkman both finished in the top 10, with Druley placing third with a time of 17 minutes, 8.68 seconds and Brinkman placing eighth with a time of 20:59.97 to earn spots at the state meet.

“Jake ran a great race running with the St. James (lead) runners - very even splits over the two lap course - finished third overall - excellent time on tough course,” said Lagergren. “Amanda also had a great race - had a great finishing kick - also even splits and finished strong to make the state meet. She also finished with a great time on a hilly and tough course.”

The duo now head to the State Cross Country meet at St. Olaf College Nov. 6, with the Class A boys meet set for a noon start and the girls starting at 1 p.m.

Section results

The state-bound duo was just a part of the stellar day for the Raiders, as the boys finished fourth overall (17 teams - 14 complete teams) and the girls were sixth (17 teams - 15 complete teams).

Finishing behind Jake Druley for the boys was Gabe Michels (18:45.98, 21), Mitchell Druley (18:51.18, 25), Tyler Neubarth (19:05.52, 34), Aaron Druley (19:35.25, 45), Roman Holland (20:25.09, 59) and Nolan Glander (22:10.32, 87).

Finishing behind Brinkman for the girls was EllaMae Neaton (23:06.54, 29), Lacy Buckentin (24:06.81, 44), Sarah Steinhagen (24:10.79, 46), Teagan Wenzel (24:34.35, 51), Josie Beneke (26:15.85, 80) and Marlena Beneke (27:17.43, 85).

In addition to their performance on the course, the Raiders were recognized for their work in the classroom, as Jake Druley and Brinkman both earned All-State Academic Awards and the boys and girls teams were also a gold team academically (average GPA over 3.75).

